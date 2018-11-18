First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
ENG in SL | 2nd Test Nov 14, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh Cricket Board head Nazmul Hassan appointed Asian Cricket Council's president at governing body's AGM

Although the BCCI skipped the meeting, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.

Press Trust of India, November 18, 2018

Karachi: The BCCI didn't send its representative at the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held in Lahore on Saturday due to "security concerns" and existing political tension between neighbouring nations.

Although the BCCI skipped the meeting, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.

512

Nazmul Hassan (extreme right) has replaced Ehsan Mani (center) as ACC president. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

A PCB official said that India was the only notable absentee from the meeting which was attended by 33 nations affiliated to the ACC, including full members like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

"Dave Richardson the CEO of the International Cricket Council also attended the meeting," he said.

"BCCI had conveyed to the PCB and ACC it was not in a position to attend the meeting due to existing political situation and security concerns. It is for the first time in the ACC history in 35 years that India has not attended a General Body meeting," said a PCB source.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018

Tags : ACC, Annual General Meeting, Asian Cricket Council, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Cricket, Dave Richardson, Ehsan Mani, PCB, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all