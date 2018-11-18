Bangladesh Cricket Board head Nazmul Hassan appointed Asian Cricket Council's president at governing body's AGM
Although the BCCI skipped the meeting, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar blast: 3 dead, 20 injured at Nirankari Bhawan; Punjab Police says grenade attack may have 'terror angle'
-
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as city wakes up to haze; light rain brings brief respite from pollution
-
Vijay’s Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 create commotion in Tamil cinema as smaller films fight for screens
-
California wildfires: Toll rises to 78, over 1,200 people still missing; firefighters say blaze contained 50%
-
Modi's use of 'old man and dead son' metaphor to deride Congress is insensitive and unbecoming
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
International friendlies: Depleted and woebegone Indian football team fail Jordanian battle
-
MP Election: पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला-'कंफ्यूज हो गए हो और आपकी पार्टी फ्यूज हो गई है'
-
अमृतसर के निरंकारी भवन में ग्रेनेड हमला, धमाके में 3 की मौत, 20 लोग घायल
-
महासमुंद: PM मोदी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- सबसे पहले अपना पार्टी अध्यक्ष बदलें
-
हम किसी को नहीं मानते खतरा, BJP को बहुमत मिलेगा और सरकार बनेगीः राजनाथ सिंह
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: मानवेंद्र सिंह का वसुंधरा राजे से मुकाबला, मुश्किल घड़ी या मौका?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Karachi: The BCCI didn't send its representative at the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held in Lahore on Saturday due to "security concerns" and existing political tension between neighbouring nations.
Although the BCCI skipped the meeting, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.
Nazmul Hassan (extreme right) has replaced Ehsan Mani (center) as ACC president. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
A PCB official said that India was the only notable absentee from the meeting which was attended by 33 nations affiliated to the ACC, including full members like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
"Dave Richardson the CEO of the International Cricket Council also attended the meeting," he said.
"BCCI had conveyed to the PCB and ACC it was not in a position to attend the meeting due to existing political situation and security concerns. It is for the first time in the ACC history in 35 years that India has not attended a General Body meeting," said a PCB source.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2018
Also See
PCB chief Ehsan Mani says ICC should take responsibility of restoring India-Pakistan bilateral cricketing ties
Hockey World Cup 2018: Pakistan's participation in danger after PCB turns down PHF's request for financial aid
PCB terminates agreement with Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans over payment issues