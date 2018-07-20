Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as batting consultant
Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement said McKenzie would work with the Bangladesh team until the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.
Avinash Ramachandran,
July 20, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dhaka: Bangladesh on Friday appointed former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as their new batting consultant to help shape up their woeful batting unit.
Bangladesh failed to score 200 runs in any of their last six Test innings and were bowled out for 43 in an innings during the ongoing series against the West Indies.
Official logo of Bangladesh Cricket Board. Image Courtesy: Official website of BCB
Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement said McKenzie, 42, who played 58 Tests, 64 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, would work with the Bangladesh team until the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.
He is expected to join the team in Guyana on 24 July during the three-match ODI series against West Indies, the BCB said.
McKenzie, who acted as South Africa's batting consultant twice following his retirement in 2009, would replace former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera, whose contract was not renewed after the ICC Champions Trophy in Britain last year.
High performance coach Simon Helmot acted as interim batting coach in the last few series but under his guidance the team's batting failed to match up to expectations.
Bangladesh appointed Englishman Steve Rhodes as their new head coach in June and named South African Ryan Cook as the new fielding coach earlier this month.
Updated Date:
Jul 20, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel expose visitors' batting frailties in crushing win
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer put hosts in driver's seat on Day 1
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Jason Holder, Roston Chase help hosts rout hapless visitors to sweep Test series 2-0