Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh appoint former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan as batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • August 25th, 2020
  • 21:28:44 IST

Bangladesh on Tuesday named former New Zealand Test player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their series in Sri Lanka starting in October.

Bangladesh moved quickly to name McMillan after former South African batsman Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post last Friday because of the coronavirus crisis.

File image of Craig McMillan. AFP

File image of Craig McMillan. AFP

McMillan, 43, will join Bangladesh's pre-tour training camp in Sri Lanka, the national board said. The three-Test series, expected to start in mid-October, will mark both countries' return to international cricket after the pandemic lockdown.

McMillan scored more than 8,000 international runs for New Zealand in 55 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20 internationals before retiring in 2007.

He later became New Zealand’s batting and fielding coach from 2014 to 2019.

He also had coaching roles with Canterbury in New Zealand, Middlesex in England and Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.

Updated Date: August 25, 2020 21:28:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

New Zealand Cricket confirms upcoming series in home season to go ahead
First Cricket News

New Zealand Cricket confirms upcoming series in home season to go ahead

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said managed isolation arrangements for the visiting teams were still being worked out with officials in Wellington, but the tours would proceed.

‘If the court tells us to go, matter ends there for me and Jay Shah’, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
First Cricket News

‘If the court tells us to go, matter ends there for me and Jay Shah’, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly said he had neither any intention to overstay or challenge anything in an interaction.

MS Dhoni was always emotionally detached from results as captain, says VVS Laxman
First Cricket News

MS Dhoni was always emotionally detached from results as captain, says VVS Laxman

Laxman said the former wicket-keeper batsman has set an example for future generation of cricketers with his conduct and contribution to the game.