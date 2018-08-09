First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hints at skipping Asia Cup in order to undergo finger surgery

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday hinted he might skip the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month to undergo surgery on his finger.

Agence France-Presse, August 09, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday hinted he might skip the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month to undergo surgery on his finger.

"We all know that I have to have a surgery," Shakib told reporters at Dhaka airport after Bangladesh team's return from the West Indies.

Shakib Al Hasan had picked up the finger injury during the ODI tri-series back home earlier in January. Reuters

Shakib Al Hasan had picked up the finger injury during the ODI tri-series back home earlier in January. Reuters

"But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup," he said.

Shakib hurt his little finger on his left hand during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March after receiving treatment from Australia, where doctors had advised him to have surgery.

His pain returned during the recent Twenty20 international series against the West Indies, which Bangladesh won by 2-1 in the Caribbean and the United States.

With a busy schedule coming for Bangladesh leading up to the World Cup 2019, Shakib felt he should not delay his surgery.

"I don't want to play without being fully fit. If I think that way, it should be done before Asia Cup and that is normal," he said.

Bangladesh are drawn in Pool B with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from 15 to 28 September.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Bangladesh #Bangladesh Cricket Team #Cricket #Nidahas Trophy #Shakib Al Hasan #Shakib Al Hasan Injury #SportsTracker #West Indies

Also See

Super Cool News Apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all