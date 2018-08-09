Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hints at skipping Asia Cup in order to undergo finger surgery
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday hinted he might skip the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month to undergo surgery on his finger.
Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday hinted he might skip the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month to undergo surgery on his finger.
"We all know that I have to have a surgery," Shakib told reporters at Dhaka airport after Bangladesh team's return from the West Indies.
Shakib Al Hasan had picked up the finger injury during the ODI tri-series back home earlier in January. Reuters
"But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup," he said.
Shakib hurt his little finger on his left hand during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.
He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March after receiving treatment from Australia, where doctors had advised him to have surgery.
His pain returned during the recent Twenty20 international series against the West Indies, which Bangladesh won by 2-1 in the Caribbean and the United States.
With a busy schedule coming for Bangladesh leading up to the World Cup 2019, Shakib felt he should not delay his surgery.
"I don't want to play without being fully fit. If I think that way, it should be done before Asia Cup and that is normal," he said.
Bangladesh are drawn in Pool B with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from 15 to 28 September.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
