Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh on Saturday included batsman Mahmudullah Riyad in their Test squad for next month's one-off series against Zimbabwe.

The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months, having played his last Test in February 2020 against Pakistan.

The only Test of the series against Zimbabwe will begin on 7 July at the Harare Sports Club.

Mahmudullah has been included as a back-up to Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who have some injury concerns, said Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Akram Khan.

Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series and as many T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Mahmudullah, who is also a member of the ODI squad, will lead the team in the three-match T20 series.

The Bangladesh team will leave home on 29 June for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.