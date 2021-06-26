Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh on Saturday included batsman Mahmudullah Riyad in their Test squad for next month's one-off series against Zimbabwe.
The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months, having played his last Test in February 2020 against Pakistan.
The only Test of the series against Zimbabwe will begin on 7 July at the Harare Sports Club.
Mahmudullah has been included as a back-up to Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who have some injury concerns, said Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Akram Khan.
Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series and as many T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.
The three ODIs are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Mahmudullah, who is also a member of the ODI squad, will lead the team in the three-match T20 series.
The Bangladesh team will leave home on 29 June for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.
