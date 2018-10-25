Ball tampering scandal was a 'WTF moment' that shocked us all, says former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland
James Sutherland stepped down from his position of Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer on Thursday. He had held the position since 2001.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI row: How the battle between agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana unfolded
-
'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row
-
Sabzar Ahmad Sofi's death signals urgent need to weed out 'handlers' turning Kashmiri students to militants
-
Sahle-Work Zewde elected first woman President of Ethiopia; 68-yr-old UN veteran unanimously chosen by parliament
-
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India’s win over South Korea resembled a dull movie with a great star cast
-
Mehsampur movie review: A playful, anarchic film on iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila's death
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
CBI vs CBI: राफेल की जांच सीबीआई से करवाना पीएम के लिए आत्महत्या करना था- राहुल गांधी
-
CBI विवाद में नया मोड़: आलोक वर्मा और अस्थाना ऑफिस आएंगे लेकिन काम नहीं करेंगे
-
वर्मा बनाम अस्थाना: बहुत देर हो जाए इससे पहले दूसरी एजेंसियों में सफाई अभियान शुरू होना चाहिए
-
राफेल मामला: दसॉ के सीईओ बोले- कंपनी चुनने के लिए सरकार ने नहीं डाला कोई दबाव
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
James Sutherland on Thursday stepped down from his position of Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The veteran cricket administrator would be replaced by Kevin Roberts, who had earlier served as the director and leader of CA's executive team.
Sutherland took over the position of CEO in 2001 and during his 17-year tenure, Australian cricket witnessed some of its most successful days. Along with being the best Test team in 2000s, they also won three ODI World Cup titles.
File image of Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Sutherland. Reuters
However, his successful tenure at the top was marred by the ball-tampering fiasco. The scandal involved three Australian players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March.
The scandal led to the suspension of the three players and coach Darren Lehmann stepping down from his position.
Sutherland resigned from his position earlier this year in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, however, he has always maintained that the fracas had nothing to do with his decision.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on the last day of his tenure as CA's CEO, Sutherland described the ball-tampering incident as a "WTF" moment.
“I was heartbroken by the events that happened and I think that in some ways I totally understand that in the heat of battle things can boil over and go awry and there can be regrettable incidents. [But] I think in some ways the issues of Cape Town were a different thing altogether, it wasn’t necessarily a confrontation between two players, that was a premeditated WTF moment that shocked us all. Part of the extent of my disappointment around Cape Town is heightened by what happened earlier in the series, and my feeling that there were warning signals,” Sutherland told ESPNcricinfo.
Sutherland added that the game of cricket will be better due to the incident.
“I said from the outset the game will be better for this, it already is, it is not just in Australia but around the world through various things at ICC and other countries that people are picking up and responding to. But also within our own organisation and within our team, players are committed to seeing Australians being proud of the Australian cricket team and the players and how they carry themselves on and off the field,” Sutherland said.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
James Anderson says Australian cricketers tried too hard to be 'that stereotypical team' that is aggressive
CA re-appoints controversial chairman David Peever ahead of release of reviews into state of Australian cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels Australia tour will be challenging despite absence of David Warner and Steve Smith