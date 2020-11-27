Babar Azam tougher to bowl at than Virat Kohli, says Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir recently gave his opinion on who among India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam was the toughest to bowl to.

According to a report in India Today that cited his interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Amir stated that he finds it tougher to bowl to Azam than the Indian skipper. Stating that Azam is a bit more of a tricky customer than Kohli, he added that technique wise he finds it tougher against Babar Azam as his stance is such that one cannot just figure out how to get him out.

Amir elaborated that if one bowls slightly outside, Azam drives the bowler and if the bowler swings the ball, he flicks it.

"To be honest, given how much I’ve bowled to him in the nets, I find it more difficult to bowl to Babar. He doesn’t look like getting out,” he added.

During the course of the interaction, Amir also revealed that he would have loved to bowl to the likes of India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma if they were to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the course of the interaction he revealed that as players they have always said that sport and politics should be kept separate adding, that be it IPL of PSL, playing would be beneficial for players from both Pakistan and India due to the exposure and quality of cricket.

He added that he love challenges like bowling to top-notch batsmen and it would have been great to bowl to players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.