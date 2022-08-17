Babar Azam surpasses Hashim Amla in elite list

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is on a roll with the bat this year. The right-handed batter has etched his name in the record books on numerous occasions and has now added another feather to his hat. During the first match against Netherlands, Babar surpassed South Africa's Hashim Amla to notch up the most runs in ODIs after 88 innings.

The Pakistan batter now has 4516 runs in 88 innings while Amla had 4473 runs to his name.

Talking about the game, Pakistan didn't really have a great start to the proceedings while batting first as they lost Imam-ul-Haq early in the innings but Fakhar Zaman and Babar got the side back in the game with a 168-run stand for the second wicket.

While Fakhar scored a century, Babar struck 74 as Pakistan posted 314/6 in 50 overs. Netherlands put up a good fight during the chase but couldn't go over the line as they were restricted to 298/8 in 50 overs. Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 16-run win in Rotterdam. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped three wickets a piece for Pakistan.

The two sides will now lock horns in the second ODI on Thursday and then in the third on Sunday at the same venue.

