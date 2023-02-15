Pakistan captain Babar Azam has explained what made him post the famous “This too shall pass” tweet in support of star Indian batter Virat Kohli in 2022. Both Babar and Kohli are considered modern-day greats in the cricketing world and both batters have been successful across all three formats. However, due to his seniority and having scored more runs, Kohli is considered to be the better batter among the two and for some also the best in the last decade and a half.

Kohli though was having a horrid time in 2022 before turning things around for him. In July last year when Kohli was struggling for runs in all formats, Babar tweeted, “This too shall pass. Stay strong,” along with a picture of him and Kohli.

Now Babar has explained his decision to put out the tweet in an interview with ICC Digital Insider Zainab Abbas. Babar said that he tweeted encouraging words to back Kohli in “difficult time”.

“As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time,” said Babar. “At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time.

“It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Kohli has since found his form back. In the Asia Cup last year, he struck his first T20I ton against Afghanistan. And has also hit three hundreds in ODIs since then. He also scored a match-winning 82 not out against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

