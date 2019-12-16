Babar Azam says there's no comparison between him and Virat Kohli, but wants to get where Indian captain is today
Pakistan's Babar Azam is a self-confessed fan of Kohli spoke about his aspiration to emulate the world's No.1 Test and ODI batsman
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 18th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 19th, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: 'Samvidhaan humara bhaari hai', protesters at Mumbai University hail Constitution in anti-CAA agitation
-
Sanjay Hegde moves Delhi HC against suspension of Twitter account, seeks guidelines to curb censorship on social media
-
Citizenship Amendment Act: Sarbananda Sonowal risks political apocalypse by ignoring Assamese sub-nationalism
-
Ten best TV shows of the decade, ranked: From Fleabag, Breaking Bad to BoJack Horseman and True Detective
-
Controversy over Telugu 'imposition' in TN is symptomatic of growing linguistic nationalism in India
-
Donald Trump's lasting legacy is that he will leave in his wake a weaker USA, with his sensibilities seared into it
-
Centre releases Rs 35,298 cr GST compensation to states; govt will not renege on promise, says Nirmala Sitharaman
-
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City handed Real Madrid challenge in last-16 draw; Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid
-
Kashmir’s forests face the axe: Forest Advisory Committee approves diversion of 727 hectares in 33 days
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: Prolific Pakistan batsman Babar Azam wants to achieve the "legend" status that Virat Kohli has acquired but concedes that despite the oft-repeated comparisons, he is still some time away from getting anywhere close to the Indian captain.
The 24-year-old is a self-confessed fan of Kohli spoke about his aspiration to emulate the world's No.1 Test and ODI batsman in an interview to PTI.
"Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually I also want to get where he is today," Azam said.
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) celebrating respective Test centuries. Agencies
"The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches," he added.
Babar, who scored his second Test hundred in the last three game on Sunday at against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, said he wanted to be a batsman who, like Kohli, could win more matches for his team.
"I don't feel any pressure if anyone compares me with Kohli or (Steve) Smith. I am now more focused on my batting and I spend hours watching videos of my innings. I catch my mistakes and then I try to ensure I don't commit them again the next time," he said.
Babar, who came of age in Australia with a Test hundred at Brisbane and 97 in the day-night Test at Adelaide, said the traditional format remains the most difficult.
"When I got out cheaply to a bad shot in the first innings at Brisbane, I was very cross with myself because I realised no top batman should get out like that. In the following innings I made it a point to be patient and build my innings although playing strokes comes naturally to me," he explained.
"Someday I am looking at a triple century. You need to set yourself goals as all top players do. I have set myself the target of becoming consistent in Test cricket as well."
Babar said returning to play Test cricket in Pakistan was an ambition fulfilled for him.
"We have played T20 and ODI matches in Pakistan but playing a Test is a totally different experience. Scoring a century in front of my home crowd was the icing on the cake for me," he said.
The 25-year old, who has a batting average of 50 in T20 internationals and 54 in ODIs, has improved his batting average to 39 in Tests.
"...I was not sure about myself. But things improved with time. Now I am relishing the challenge of playing red ball cricket. I have learnt the virtues of patience. White ball cricket, I think, comes more naturally for me," he stated.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 16, 2019 18:44:30 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli tops ICC Test rankings, Steve Smith slips to second; Pat Cummins heads bowlers' list as Jasprit Bumrah drops to sixth
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot as Steve Smith drops points following dismal performance against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Rain plays spoilsport yet again as visitors end Day 3 on 282-6 after playing just 5.2 overs