Babar Azam must learn to become match-winner like Virat Kohli, says former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has said Babar Azam needs to learn how to become a match-winner from India captain Virat Kohli.

In an interview with The Times of India, Raja said that the Pakistan batting line-up needs Azam to score massively and that he should now earn the tag of a match-winner.

"He needs to learn that from Kohli. And he’s got the potential. He’s only 25. I feel that with time, he’ll get better,” Raja said.

The former cricketer added that Pakistan needs to play Azam at No 3 and not No 4 to get the best out of him.

“He’s the only batsman in the world to feature in the top five in all the formats. He can adjust, take responsibility, so why put him under pressure when two wickets have gone down? Get him in when there’s less pressure on him and the team,” he opines.

Azam had a decent Test series with the bat against England but he couldn't convert the starts into big runs. Raja also said that batting was not easy in England due to good bowling conditions and that it would have been a great learning curve for Azam.