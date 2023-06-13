Former captain of Pakistan, Imran Khan has made a bold prediction about Babar Azam ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2023. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain believes that the cricketer has the potential to surpass Virat Kohli if he continues to perform well in his career.

Interestingly, the Pakistan batter who has scored 25,322 runs, including 75 tons, in 497 international matches is not even close to Kohli. Babar, who is six years younger than Kohli and has so far scored 12,270 runs in 251 games, including 30 centuries.

“I haven’t recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He is that good, from what I have seen,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Babar recently shone during the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. He had amassed 276 runs in five ODIs, including a century and two half-centuries, as Pakistan won the series 4-1. The right-hand batter also smashed 101 during the five-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Babar Azam, who made his international debut in 2015, holds a plenty of records across formats. The cricketer from Lahore holds the record for scoring the most runs in a series. During the 2020-2023 ICC World Cup Super League, he scored 1,454 runs.

Babar recently surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest ODI score of 5,000 runs. Compared to Kohli’s 114 innings, he achieved the milestone in just 97 innings.

