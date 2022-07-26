Axar Patel's reply to Rohit Sharma's congratulatory tweet in Gujarati creates buzz among Indian fans

Axar Patel stole the show with perhaps his career-best batting display in the second ODI against West Indies. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 35-ball 64 during a chase of 312. After the explosive show, apart from the Indian fans, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also praised him for his remarkable performance. The veteran cricketer wrote a congratulatory message in a Twitter post.

Taking to his personal Twitter, Sharma wrote, “Woah. that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che Akshar Patel.” He wrote the last line in Patel’s native language, Gujarati. After noticing the tweet, Patel wasted no time to give a reply to the captain’s words of encouragement in his mother tongue. He noted, “Badhu saru che rohit bhai. Thanks.. cheers.”

As soon as the posts grabbed eyeballs of the internet users, it created much buzz among cricket enthusiasts. Since Patel responded, the thread has garnered more than 10,000 likes on Twitter and users have appreciated the sweet bonding between the Indian players. Patel has been held in high esteem by the fans. While one of the commenters wrote, “You played so well and made full use of the chances,” another marked, “Look at ROHIT SHARMA man, so Inspirational.”

The Indian bowling lineup could not bring out their best to restrict West Indies from getting to the mammoth 311 runs in 50 overs. However, the batters displayed good composure and built the foundation well. When Patel came in, India required 107 runs in 11 overs with just 5 wickets in their hands to seal the deal. The all-rounder relished some good strokes with the bat and fetched a quickfire fifty.

During his 35-ball innings, Patel whacked 5 sixes which is the most by any Indian batter at No.7 or lower in a successful ODI chase. Powered by the commendable knock, India has already bagged the three-match ODI series 2-0 with another game left to take place on Wednesday.