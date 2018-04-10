First Cricket
Axar Patel latest Indian cricketer to join county cricket bandwagon after bagging Durham contract

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is the latest Indian cricketer to join the English county cricket bandwagon as he is set to play six Championship (first class) matches for Durham in August.

PTI, April 10, 2018

London: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is the latest Indian cricketer to join the English county cricket bandwagon as he is set to play six Championship (first class) matches for Durham in August.

Axar thus becomes the fourth India player after skipper Virat Kohli (Surrey), Cheteshwar Pujara (Yorkshire) and Ishant Sharma (Sussex) to decide to play county cricket. Even out of favour fast bowler Varun Aaron will turn up for Leicestershire for a few games.

Axar Patel will represent Durham in their last six fixtures of the County Championship. Reuters

India's limited overs specialist will play at a time when the national team will engage in a Test series, starting 1 August.

Axar is unlikely to be in contention for a berth in Test squad unless Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out.

According to Durham club's official website, Axar will make his County debut on 19 August against Glamorgan in an away game at SWALEC ground in Swansea.

This will be followed by matches against Northamptonshire, Sussex, Middlesex, Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

"Thanks a lot @DurhamCricket for the welcome. Look forward to my first experience in County cricket," Axar tweeted.

The 24 year old Axar has so far played 38 ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals, taking 45 and nine wickets respectively.

In the longer format, he has played 23 first class matches, taking 79 wickets and scoring 1,163 runs at an average of 48.45.

Published Date: April 10, 2018 | Updated Date: April 10, 2018

