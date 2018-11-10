First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIM in BAN Nov 11, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner play together in club game for first time since ban

Banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner came out for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval also featuring Shane Watson.

Agence France-Presse, November 10, 2018

Sydney: Banned opener David Warner shared a home field with Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal on Saturday, but he didn't last long as Steve Waugh's son claimed his wicket.

The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval also featuring Shane Watson and with Test great Waugh and bowling legend Mitchell Johnson watching from the grandstands.

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. AFP

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. AFP

Both players were given a warm reception by a bumper crowd and spent time signing autographs and posing for pictures, with no sign of animosity towards them, according to cricket.com.au.

Warner's Randwick Petersham was sent in to bat by Smith's Sutherland and he spanked two boundaries before cutting a ball from Austin Waugh to backward point on 13.

Smith fared better when his turn came to bat, compiling 48 before being stumped. Former Test all-rounder Watson overshadowed them both with a 41-ball 63 to help Sutherland win by three wickets.

It marked the first time Smith and Warner had shared a pitch since being sent home in disgrace from Australia's tour of South Africa in March for their role in attempting to alter the ball with sandpaper.

They were both banned from international and state cricket for a year, but are allowed to play at club level.

They have not been seen together publicly since the scandal turned their lives upside down, but according to the Sydney Daily Telegraph they have been in regular weekly contact and continue to get along well.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018

Tags : Austin Waugh, Ball Tampering Saga, Cameron Bancroft, Coogee Oval, David Warner, Mitchell Johnson, Randwick Petersham, Shane Watson, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all