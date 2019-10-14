Australia's Mitchell Marsh injures bowling hand after punching dressing room wall during Sheffield Shield match
Australian Mitchell Marsh was nervously waiting on Monday to see how badly he has hurt his bowling hand after punching a dressing room wall in frustration during a weekend Sheffield Shield game.
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs PUN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HP Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs AP Assam beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 9 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Few ambulances, overburdened doctors among hurdles tribal women of Maharashtra"s Palghar face in accessing maternity care
-
Chennai summit: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping avoid Kashmir, discuss trade deficit and hit right notes but it's tricky to trust Beijing
-
Sensex jumps over 150 points on positive global cues; Asian shares get trade lift, let down by China data
-
Hong Kong protests: Xi Jinping says any attempt to divide China will end in 'crushed bodies and shattered bones'
-
Eliud Kipchoge’s 1:59.40 run is as much a triumph of scientific endeavour as that of human endurance
-
From Ananya Panday to Karan Deol, Bollywood piles on the star kids and debutants in 2019
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Maharashtra polls: In Bhandara, Narendra Modi claims divisive politics a thing of past in state, says welfare of poor at centre of govt schemes
-
After Sabeen remembers Karachi's beloved activist, who supported the arts and paid a price for freedom
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Perth: Australian Mitchell Marsh was nervously waiting on Monday to see how badly he has hurt his bowling hand after punching a dressing room wall in frustration during a weekend Sheffield Shield game.
File image of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. Reuters
The Western Australia all-rounder, who was recalled to the Test side for the final game of the Ashes against England last month, was on his way to a big score Sunday against Tasmania when he was caught and bowled for 53.
The match ended in a draw and Marsh took his frustrations out on the changing room, with reports that he may have fractured his hand. "Western Australian captain Mitch Marsh injured his hand during (Sunday's) Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA ground," said a statement from his team.
"Marsh sustained the injury when he struck the wall in the changerooms following his dismissal earlier in the day. The extent of the injury and a time frame on his return will be determined later this week after further investigation."
Western Australia's next match is against Victoria on Friday and missing it would be a setback to Marsh's chances of further impressing selectors ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, which gets underway in Brisbane on 21 November.
He was in the frame to retain his place in the side after taking 7-86 in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 10:17:27 IST
Also See
Tasmania's Tim Paine registers first century in 13 years during Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner to represent New South Wales in Sheffield Sheild
Australia head coach Justin Langer says selectors will take a call on Steve Smith's captaincy when his leadership ban expires