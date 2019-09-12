Australia's Meg Lanning surpasses Karen Rolton to become country's leading run-scorer across all formats
Lanning has 6233 runs under her name including all formats. She had 185 runs in four Test matches. In the limited-overs, she had 3555 runs in ODIs while in T20Is she scored 2493 runs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda): As Australia registered an eight wicket win over West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, batswoman Meg Lanning scripted the history as she became the highest ever run-scorer for Aussies across all formats.
When Lanning completed her 47th run, she passed Karen Rolton to become the Australian most run-getter.
The 27-year-old Australian skipper has 6233 runs under her name including all formats. She had 185 runs in four Test matches. In the limited-overs, she had 3555 runs in ODIs while in T20Is she scored 2493 runs. In 77 ODIs, Lanning has amassed 13 centuries and as many half-centuries with an average of 52.27.
In the match against Windies, she played an unbeaten inning of 58 runs to guide her team over the line. In the same game, Megan Schutt claimed an ODI hat-trick to become the first Australian woman to achieve the feat. She returned with the figure of 3-24 reducing the hosts to a moderate total of 180.
Australia chased down the target 182/2 easily in 31.1 overs to clean sweep the three-match ODI series by 3-0. The teams will now play in the first T20I at Bridgetown on September 14.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 11:03:40 IST
