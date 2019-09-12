First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's Meg Lanning surpasses Karen Rolton to become country's leading run-scorer across all formats

Lanning has 6233 runs under her name including all formats. She had 185 runs in four Test matches. In the limited-overs, she had 3555 runs in ODIs while in T20Is she scored 2493 runs.

Asian News International, Sep 12, 2019 11:03:40 IST

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda): As Australia registered an eight wicket win over West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, batswoman Meg Lanning scripted the history as she became the highest ever run-scorer for Aussies across all formats.

When Lanning completed her 47th run, she passed Karen Rolton to become the Australian most run-getter.

Australias Meg Lanning surpasses Karen Rolton to become countrys leading run-scorer across all formats

When Lanning completed her 47th run, she passed Karen Rolton to become the Australian most run-getter. AFP

The 27-year-old Australian skipper has 6233 runs under her name including all formats. She had 185 runs in four Test matches. In the limited-overs, she had 3555 runs in ODIs while in T20Is she scored 2493 runs. In 77 ODIs, Lanning has amassed 13 centuries and as many half-centuries with an average of 52.27.

In the match against Windies, she played an unbeaten inning of 58 runs to guide her team over the line. In the same game, Megan Schutt claimed an ODI hat-trick to become the first Australian woman to achieve the feat. She returned with the figure of 3-24 reducing the hosts to a moderate total of 180.

Australia chased down the target 182/2 easily in 31.1 overs to clean sweep the three-match ODI series by 3-0. The teams will now play in the first T20I at Bridgetown on September 14.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 11:03:40 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Women's Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Women's ODI Championship, Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies Women Vs Australia Women

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all