Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch picks playing ODI World Cup in 2023 as one of his goals
By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 12th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ vs MEG - Jan 12th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
JNU violence: Delhi Police names Aishe Ghosh, 8 others as suspects; JNUSU chief dares cops to make evidence public
-
Loose threads: Once a thriving weavers' village, Anakaputhur's mills are fast being abandoned
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic edges Daniil Medvedev in high quality three setter, Serbia progress to final
-
West Asia's longest-ruling monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman dies at 79; royal court declares three-day mourning
-
Allu Arjun on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Glad to do a lighthearted entertainer after a spate of serious films
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
Amid CAA row, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee likely to share dais in Kolkata, hold meeting tomorrow, say reports
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Sydney: Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that "goal" if form and fitness permit.
By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.
"I'd love to be, no doubt. At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it's ever been. That's (playing 2023 World Cup) a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won't be any less than it is," Finch was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.
File image of Aaron Finch. AP
"I know it's a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that's 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track."
Finch, who played 119 ODIs and 58 T20s but just five Tests for Australia, has not lost hope of playing the traditional format again.
"It might be more of a dream now than a reality," Finch said.
"I still have ambitions of trying to work my way back in there (Tests), but the tough part is trying to get enough four-day cricket to push your case. I missed one game with the Vics (Victoris) through injury, one game was called off, missed one with the T20 series.
"Some of the young kids coming through, they're so bloody good. I'd love to play. I suppose the next tour of Bangladesh, that's probably, who knows, that would be up in the air. It's still my No. 1 goal to try and get back into the Test side," he added.
Finch admitted that he might retire from Test cricket to prolong his limited overs career, provided the selectors give him a signal that he is not in the five-day scheme of things.
"If it got to the point where I had some good chats with the selectors and they couldn't see me playing Test cricket again, that's something you have to consider," he said.
"Number one is to give yourself the best chance to be playing a format that you're playing, one-dayers and T20s.
"A little bit of that is respect to the younger players coming through. I don't want to be that guy who is holding up young guys if I'm not going to play Test cricket," Finch added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 11, 2020 12:48:45 IST
Also See
Australia skipper Aaron Finch hopes to bring smile on faces of those affected by bushfires, says cricket insignificant compared to tragedy
'Nothing tougher than playing India in India,' says in-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne ahead of series
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch says it is important not to overplay Jasprit Bumrah factor