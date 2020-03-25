First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's Glenn Maxwell recalls his battle against mental health during World Cup, says he wanted his 'arm to be broken'

Glenn Maxwell, who had taken a break from international cricket last October for issues related to mental health, on Wednesday opened up about his struggles with depression.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2020 20:43:31 IST

New Delhi: Mental exhaustion took such a toll on Glenn Maxwell that the Australian all-rounder wanted his "arm to be broken" during the 2019 World Cup, hoping it would be an "easy escape" from international cricket as he was in desperate need for a break.

Australias Glenn Maxwell recalls his battle against mental health during World Cup, says he wanted his arm to be broken

File image of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. AP

The 31-year-old, who had taken a break from international cricket last October for issues related to mental health, on Wednesday opened up about his struggles with depression.

Maxwell recalled a net session before Australia's World Cup match against South Africa where he and Shaun Marsh were both struck on the arms while batting.

"I knew he (Marsh) was in trouble when he came in, and immediately I felt bad for him. I just thought I hope he's OK, and if anything, I wish we could swap our news (suspecting Marsh'' arm was broken)," Maxwell said in the Ordineroli Speaking podcast with Neroli Meadows.

"We went to the hospital together and we were both sitting there, I think both hoping for opposite news. When I got hit, I was angry and a part of me was hoping (my arm) was broken.

"I was like 'this is it, I just need a break'... I was thinking about things I could do on the way back to snap it. I had anger at other people and it didn't make sense, but I was angry at myself for not being able to produce at all this World Cup.

"I thought it would've been an easy escape because I felt like I was going to get dropped at some stage and I thought maybe this is the way."

Maxwell had played a Twenty20 series in October against Sri Lanka and he recalled how he wasn't enjoying anything despite a good show with the bat.

"I batted so well, I got 60-odd off less than 30 (balls) and barely missed the middle...but didn't really enjoy any of it," he said.

"You're taking down an international attack and just not enjoying any bit of it."

He had taken a mental health break after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Talking about how he divulged it to his team, Maxwell said: "I was about to announce it to the group, they had no idea what was going on, I didn't even tell (Aaron) Finchy. I didn't want them to be distracted by what was going on with me.

"I went over to him (Finch) and said 'I'm done, I'm going to have a bit of time off', and he said he noticed something was up. Once I told him, he was like, 'brave decision, well done'.

"Once everyone left, I broke down into tears, it was more...that was the first time I showed any emotion...since the World Cup," he said.

Despite getting all the support from his teammates, Maxwell said the first few days after he took the break were tough.

"Those next two or three days were probably the worst I'd had in the next six months," Maxwell said.

"As much as support was great, it was also so confronting...I wanted to go further into my little hole and not come out. I felt like I was letting a lot of people down, I felt like I was taking an easy-out, I didn't know what I was doing," he said.

Maxwell eventually returned to captain the Melbourne Stars and was named in the BBL's team of the tournament.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 20:43:31 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Glenn Maxwell, Sports, SportsTracker, World Cup

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all