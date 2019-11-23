First Cricket
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson return to cricket after taking hiatus over mental health issues

Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their club sides in Victorian premier cricket.

Asian News International, Nov 23, 2019 18:18:15 IST

Glenn Maxwell had taken a break from the sport in order to deal with mental health issues on 31 October. Reuters

Maxwell scored unbeaten five runs and picked two wickets to help his club Fitzroy Doncaster secure a win over Geelong. On the other hand, Maddinson played a knock of 58 for St Kilda to beat Casey-South Melbourne.

Maxwell had decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia (CA) on 31 October announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from the game.

Similarly, Maddinson withdrew himself from Australia A squad on the grounds of mental health on 9 November.

Nov 23, 2019

