Australia's Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson return to cricket after taking hiatus over mental health issues
Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their club sides in Victorian premier cricket.
Victoria: Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their club sides in Victorian premier cricket.
Glenn Maxwell had taken a break from the sport in order to deal with mental health issues on 31 October. Reuters
Maxwell scored unbeaten five runs and picked two wickets to help his club Fitzroy Doncaster secure a win over Geelong. On the other hand, Maddinson played a knock of 58 for St Kilda to beat Casey-South Melbourne.
Maxwell had decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia (CA) on 31 October announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from the game.
Similarly, Maddinson withdrew himself from Australia A squad on the grounds of mental health on 9 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 18:18:15 IST
Also See
Players’ mental health becoming major issue in cricket after three Australians rule themselves out of Pakistan series
Ex-NBA player James Donaldson says staying away from mobile phones, social media could help athletes battle mental health issues
Australia batsmen Steve Smith welcomes conversations about cricketers' mental health