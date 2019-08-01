First Cricket
Australia's Ellyse Perry 'greatest female player we're ever going to see', says Charlotte Edwards

Perry was at her devastating best during the recently concluded women's Ashes as she was the highest run-getter in the series with 377 runs and took 15 wickets. After the final T20I, she was named as the player of the series.

Asian News International, Aug 01, 2019 18:19:23 IST

Dubai: England cricket legend Charlotte Edwards praised Australia's Ellyse Perry and said she is the "greatest female player we're ever going to see".

"I loved playing against her and she's definitely improved a lot since I stopped playing. You knew then she'd become an unbelievable batter, she was mainly a bowler in my career and now we see what an unbelievable all-rounder she is and the greatest female player we're ever going to see," ICC quoted Perry as saying.

Australias Ellyse Perry greatest female player were ever going to see, says Charlotte Edwards

File image of Ellyse Perry. Twitter/@SouthernStars

Australia white-washed the English side in the three-match ODI series before the one-off Test ended on a draw. Australia then won the T20I series by 2-1 to win the multi-format point-based Ashes as the points tally stands at 12-4.

Moreover, Perry tops the ICC ODI and T20I All-rounder Rankings.

Edwards said that the 28-year-old is getting better and better with age.

"In one skill alone, in terms of bowling or batting, she'd be a great. And she's getting better and better with age, she's only 28, it's quite scary really to think what she can achieve in the next few years," she said.

Edwards also eulogized Perry's competitiveness and said she knows her game very well.

"One thing all the great players share is that competitiveness, the desire to want to be better. That just strikes me every single time I watch her warm up and she treats the last game of the series like the first game of the series," Edwards said.

"She wants to win and it's something sometimes you can't coach that. That's something very special about her. She's so competitive and hates getting out and that's a good thing. She values her wicket but equally, she knows her game very well," she added.

Aug 01, 2019

