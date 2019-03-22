First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 22, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
SL in SA Mar 22, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's Cameron Bancroft set for County return after being appointed Durham captain

English county Durham have named Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft, who served a nine-month ban last year for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, as their captain for this season.

Reuters, Mar 22, 2019 13:08:09 IST

London: English county Durham have named Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft, who served a nine-month ban last year for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, as their captain for this season.

File image of Cameron Bancroft. Reuters

File image of Cameron Bancroft. Reuters

Bancroft returned to action in December after his suspension for his part in the Australian team’s plan to change the condition of the ball during a Test match in South Africa last year.

Australia captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were both handed one-year bans for their roles in the incident.

Bancroft replaced as Durham captain former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who retired at the end of last season.

“He’s proven since returning to first-class cricket over the last few months that he has the mental toughness, skill and attitude to excel at the highest level and I’m sure he will relish the challenge we have at Durham this season,” Durham’s Lead High Performance Coach James Franklin told the club’s website on Thursday.

“We’re delighted to have Cameron with us for the season and we’re confident he has the attributes to lead this exciting young Durham dressing-room.”

The 26-year-old returned to action in the Big Bash League and has played four-day cricket for Western Australia.

Bancroft was caught on camera trying to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during Australia’s Test against South Africa in Cape Town last March. He admitted he lied in a subsequent news conference, saying he used sticky tape covered in dirt to change the ball’s condition.

Smith later admitted the plan to use sandpaper had been hatched by the team’s leadership group and in a later interview Bancroft, a relative newcomer to the side, said he had carried out the instruction to “fit in”.

Bancroft, who has eight Test caps, could be named in Australia’s squad for the Ashes series in England this year.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:08:09 IST

Tags : 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, Australia, Ball Tampering, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Durham, James Franklin, Paul Collingwood, Sandpapergate, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all