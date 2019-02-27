First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 3rd ODI Feb 25, 2019
WI Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
AUS in IND | 1st T20I Feb 24, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 3 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 28, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Seddon Park, Hamilton
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 28, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's Cameron Bancroft says he still has 'plenty of work to do' to make Test comeback

Returning from a ban, Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft made a dream comeback with a blistering knock of 138 runs off 358 for Western Australia. The batsman, however, believes that the knock is not enough to get a spot in the Australian Test side again.

Asian News International, Feb 27, 2019 20:50:01 IST

Melbourne: Returning from a ban, Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft made a dream comeback with a blistering knock of 138 runs off 358 for Western Australia. The batsman, however, believes that the knock is not enough to get a spot in the Australian Test side again.

The 26-year-old said that he still has got plenty of work to do to achieve the feat of playing Test cricket again.

File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP

File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP

“I've played one game. You don't earn the right after one game to achieve a feat like playing Test cricket. I feel like I still have plenty of work to do. But it's really awesome to be back playing for WA in Shield cricket, and I'm loving it so far,” cricket.com.au quoted Bancroft, as saying.

“The intention of why I'm playing and rocking up to prepare is because of course, I'd love to play for Australia again one day. Whenever that is, I'll leave that to a power greater than myself,” he added.

Talking about his nine-month ban from cricket following a massive ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against South Africa, last year, Bancroft said that staying out of action gave him enough time to work on his basics.

“When you're playing games of cricket for a long period of time, and playing games back to back, you can put band-aids over a lot of things to do with your basics,” Bancroft said.

“I feel like taking that time and space to work on those things has helped. I haven't mastered the game of cricket by any stretch of the imagination. But I feel like spending that time and energy was a really positive thing for me,” he added.

Bancroft will be next seen in action when Western Australia would host South Australia in a Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground, beginning Sunday.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 20:50:01 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Sheffield Shield, TheySaidIt, Western Australia

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7090 124
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5657 123
3 Australia 3440 119
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all