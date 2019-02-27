Australia's Cameron Bancroft says he still has 'plenty of work to do' to make Test comeback
Returning from a ban, Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft made a dream comeback with a blistering knock of 138 runs off 358 for Western Australia. The batsman, however, believes that the knock is not enough to get a spot in the Australian Test side again.
The 26-year-old said that he still has got plenty of work to do to achieve the feat of playing Test cricket again.
File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP
“I've played one game. You don't earn the right after one game to achieve a feat like playing Test cricket. I feel like I still have plenty of work to do. But it's really awesome to be back playing for WA in Shield cricket, and I'm loving it so far,” cricket.com.au quoted Bancroft, as saying.
“The intention of why I'm playing and rocking up to prepare is because of course, I'd love to play for Australia again one day. Whenever that is, I'll leave that to a power greater than myself,” he added.
Talking about his nine-month ban from cricket following a massive ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against South Africa, last year, Bancroft said that staying out of action gave him enough time to work on his basics.
“When you're playing games of cricket for a long period of time, and playing games back to back, you can put band-aids over a lot of things to do with your basics,” Bancroft said.
“I feel like taking that time and space to work on those things has helped. I haven't mastered the game of cricket by any stretch of the imagination. But I feel like spending that time and energy was a really positive thing for me,” he added.
Bancroft will be next seen in action when Western Australia would host South Australia in a Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground, beginning Sunday.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 20:50:01 IST
