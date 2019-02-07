First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's assistant coach David Saker steps down months ahead of the World Cup

Saker, who performed a similar role with England before joining the Australian set-up in 2016, resigned after lengthy talks with coach Justin Langer.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 07, 2019 11:26:43 IST

Sydney: Australia's assistant coach David Saker quit on Thursday just months out from the World Cup and an Ashes tour to England "for the best interests of the team".

Saker, who performed a similar role with England before joining the Australian set-up in 2016, resigned after lengthy talks with coach Justin Langer.

File image of David Skaer. Reuters

File image of David Skaer. Reuters

David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it's the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team," Langer said.

"I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers."

Saker, who has nurtured the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, said he had enjoyed his time with the Australian team.

"I'd like to thank Cricket Australia for the opportunity to help coach the Australian men's team over the past three seasons," he said.

"I've enjoyed my time with the team, in particular working closely with a great group of fast bowlers and in time will look forward to a new coaching role."

Cricket Australia said Troy Cooley will oversee the bowling group for Australia's upcoming one-day series against India and Pakistan, with discussions about the coaching structure for the World Cup and Ashes ongoing.

Cooley has previously worked as an England bowling coach and is seen as instrumental in helping players such as Andrew Flintoff and James Anderson.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 11:31:05 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket Australia, David Saker, Josh Hazlewood, Justin Langer, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, SportsTracker, Troy Cooley

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all