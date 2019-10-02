First Cricket
Australia's Alyssa Healy makes record-breaking 148 during third women's T20I match against Sri Lanka

The Associated Press, Oct 02, 2019 13:00:24 IST

Sydney: Australian Alyssa Healy set a world record for the largest run total in a women's Twenty20 cricket international with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Australia posted 226 for two in the third and final match of the series at North Sydney Oval.

Alyssa Healy eclipsed teammate Meg Lanning's previous mark of 133 set against England two months ago. Image: Twitter @cricketcomau

Healy, the niece of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy, batted through the innings, reaching the world record with a six in the penultimate over. That eclipsed teammate Meg Lanning's previous mark of 133 set against England two months ago.

Healy brought up her 50 off 25 balls and reached her century off 46 deliveries — the fastest by an Australian in men's or women's T20 internationals — including 19 boundaries and seven sixes.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019

