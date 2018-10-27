First Cricket
Australia's 20-year-old batsman Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket to solve ongoing mental health issues

Will Pucovski has a history of concussion, including three last season. The talented right-hander's double century made him only the ninth player in Sheffield Shield history to score 200 before his 21st birthday.

Agence France-Presse, October 27, 2018

Sydney: One of Australia's most promising young batsmen Will Pucovski will be sidelined from cricket for an indefinite period due to mental health issues, officials said.

The 20-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia last week, putting him on the radar of Test selectors.

But he was left out of their Sheffield Shield clash this week against New South Wales.

Victoria team management said he was "currently receiving treatment for a mental health-related illness

AFP

In a statement late Friday, Victoria team management said he was "currently receiving treatment for a mental health-related illness".

"Will is a terrific young player and we need to do what's best for him at this time," said Cricket Victoria general manager Shaun Graf.

"We'll continue to work with our medical staff to determine the best training and preparation plan to support Will at this time."

According to local media, Pucovski has a history of concussion, including three last season. The talented right-hander's double century made him only the ninth player in Sheffield Shield history to score 200 before his 21st birthday.

It put him in distinguished company alongside the likes of Donald Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Doug Walters and Ian Chappell.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018

