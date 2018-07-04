- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3483
|129
|2
|Australia
|2276
|126
|3
|India
|4366
|125
|4
|England
|2200
|116
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has spoken out against the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to broadcast sound from the stump microphone at all times and the introduction of audible obscenities as a new offence.
File image of Nathan Lyon. Reuters
The ICC announced four new violations into its revised code of conduct on Monday – attempting to gain an unfair advantage (cheating, other than ball-tampering), personal abuse, audible obscenity and disobeying an umpire’s instructions.
The governing body also introduced harsher sanctions for ball-tampering at its five-day Annual Conference in Dublin.
“I totally agree with the ball-tampering stuff, but to be honest with you, I’m not the biggest fan of the stump mics being turned up,” Lyon said on The Unplayable Podcast.
“I think what’s on the field needs to stay on the field.
The 30-year-old, who last played for Australia in their final one-day international of the five-match series defeat by England last month, believes players often curse at their own failings under pressure, which might not be the best example for young fans.
“I’m not saying swearing is OK, but when you’re competing at the highest level and under extreme amounts of pressure, sometimes you miss your skill and therefore an expletive may come out,” he added.
“But we’re going to have young kids watching so as grown men we need to try and pull our heads in and realise that we’re massive role models for the game.”
Australia are competing in a Twenty20 international tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe and, having beaten both their opponents convincingly in the opening two matches, they face the South Asian nation again on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Jul 04, 2018
Also See
ICC asks member boards to ensure visiting sides get good playing conditions on tours
Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Claire Taylor inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame
International Cricket Council CEO David Richardson to quit post after 2019 ODI World Cup