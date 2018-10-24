First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
IND Vs WI
India tied with West Indies
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australian spin legend Shane Warne appointed to MCC's World Cricket Committee

Shane Warne was appointed to the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) world cricket committee on Wednesday, replacing fellow Australian and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

Reuters, October 24, 2018

Bengaluru: Shane Warne was appointed to the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) world cricket committee on Wednesday, replacing fellow Australian and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

The Lord’s-based MCC has been the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787. The MCC’s world cricket committee is comprised of former and current players and meets twice a year to discuss issues in the game.

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

“It is an honour to have been asked to be a member of the MCC World Cricket committee,” Warne said in a statement. “It is an extremely exciting time for cricket and I hope that I will have plenty to offer in discussion and debate.”

The world cricket committee was formed in 2006 and has made recommendations that have resulted in changes such as the introduction of day-night Test cricket, and the adoption of the decision review system (DRS) in the international game.

At its last meeting in August, the committee recommended that cricket adopt a “shot clock” to help speed up play.

Leg-spinner Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia and retired from all formats of the game in 2013. He captained a Rest of the World XI against MCC at Lord’s in 2014 and was made an honorary life member of the MCC in 2009.

“We’re delighted to welcome Shane on to the committee,” MCC world cricket committee chairman Mike Gatting said.

“Obviously his profile in the world game is as big as they come and with his extensive experience, I am sure he will offer great insights into many different facets of the game.”

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Lords, Marylebone Cricket Club, MCC, MCC World Cricket Committee, Rod Marsh, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all