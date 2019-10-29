First Cricket
Australian pacer Peter Siddle says he still has the hunger to 'pull on that Baggy Green' despite intense competition in Test side

Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who was out of action following a hip injury, is upbeat and wants to don the white jersey for the Kangaroos again.

Asian News International, Oct 29, 2019 15:31:55 IST

London: Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who was out of action following a hip injury, is upbeat and wants to don the white jersey for the Kangaroos again.

Siddle was brilliant in the Ashes 2019 but took a break after the showpiece event to recover from the injury.

Australian pacer Peter Siddle says he still has the hunger to pull on that Baggy Green despite intense competition in Test side

File image of Peter Siddle. Reuters

"I know my opportunities are smaller than they were in the past, but while I still love playing the game I'm still striving to be my best and try and play at the highest level and that is for Australia. I still want to continue that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Siddle as saying.

"If I do, I'll be a happy man. And if I don't, I'll still be a very happy man. I've played a lot of Test cricket now, I've had a great career. If I don't play again then so be it. But I've still got the hunger to pull on that Baggy Green to be a part of it," Siddle added.

Australia A on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-day tour match against Pakistan. The Kangaroos' three-day tour match will be a first-class day-night fixture.

In the squad, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have been entrusted with the vice-captain duties.

Seam bowling duties will be fulfilled by Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Sean Abbott.

"When you've been around 11 years and you're about to turn 35, I don't think you need to be picking me in any A side," said Siddle.

"I think they know there. I think it gives them an opportunity to give blokes a bit of international experience," he added.

Australia are slated to play two Tests against Pakistan beginning at Brisbane on 21 November and it will be followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide on 29 November.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 15:31:55 IST

