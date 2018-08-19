First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
AFG in Ireland Aug 22, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Mitchell Johnson quit Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL) team the Perth Scorchers last month, but had not ruled out playing in the Indian Premier League or other domestic T20 competitions.

Agence France-Presse, August 19, 2018

Sydney: Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson said Sunday he was retiring from all forms of cricket as his body was 'starting to shut down', almost three years after he stepped down from the international game.

The 36-year-old quit Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL) team the Perth Scorchers last month, but had not ruled out playing in the Indian Premier League or other domestic T20 competitions.

"It's over. I've bowled my final ball. Taken my final wicket. Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Johnson wrote for the Perth Now news website on Sunday.

"I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year. But the fact is my body is starting to shut down."

Mitchell Johnson (R) said that his body is starting to shut down and hence he decided to quit the sport. AFP

Mitchell Johnson (R) said that his body is starting to shut down and hence he decided to quit the sport. AFP

Johnson said he experienced back problems during this year's IPL and "that was probably a sign that it was time to move on".

"I'm ready to break clear of playing cricket and move on to the next period of my life," he added.

"If I can't play at 100 percent then I can't give my best to the team. And for me it's always been about the team."

Johnson said he would consider channelling his "competitive edge" into a coaching or mentoring role in the future.

Renowned for his ferocious pace, Johnson announced his retirement from international cricket during the Test series against New Zealand in Perth in November 2015, saying he had lost the hunger to play the long form of the game.

From the coastal Queensland city of Townsville, Johnson made his first class debut with the state in 2001 before getting his start in the Test team in 2007.

His best haul was 8-61 against South Africa, at the WACA in 2008.

Described by long-time mentor Dennis Lillee as a "once in a generation" bowler, the former ICC Cricketer of the Year played 73 Tests for Australia, claiming 313 wickets.

He also claimed 239 wickets in 153 ODIs, and 38 wickets in 30 T20Is for Australia.

Johnson joined the Scorchers following his retirement from international cricket. In the IPL, he had stints with the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018

Tags : #Big Bash League #Dennis Lillee #ICC Cricketer Of The Year #Indian Premier League #IPL #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mitchell Johnson #Mumbai Indians #Queensland #South Africa #SportsTracker #WACA

Also See

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all