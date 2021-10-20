Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australian ex-cricketer Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence charge

  • Agence France-Presse
  • October 20th, 2021
  • 8:22:41 IST

Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.

Former cricketer Michael Slater is now a popular commentator in Australia. AFP FIle photo

Former cricketer Michael Slater is now a popular commentator in Australia. AFP FIle photo

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken a 51-year-old man into custody in Sydney's northern beaches.

"Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man.

"He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station."

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

Updated Date: October 20, 2021 08:22:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested in Hansi, released on interim bail, say reports
First Cricket News

Ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested in Hansi, released on interim bail, say reports

Singh's arrest occurred after an activist in Hansi filed a complaint regarding a casteist slur used by the cricketer during an Instagram live event with Rohit Sharma earlier this year.

India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur wants her team 'to go all out' and win T20I series 'at any cost'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur wants her team 'to go all out' and win T20I series 'at any cost'

India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 before drawing the historic pink ball Test.

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski suffers another concussion during training session
First Cricket News

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski suffers another concussion during training session

The 23-year-old has suffered nine concussions earlier in his career and the latest blow is bound to raise concerns about his long-term health.