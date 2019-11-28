- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs DEL Rajasthan beat Delhi by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Nov 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs KAR - Nov 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Exclusive: Govt wants unrestricted access to non-personal data of citizens from e-commerce, social media companies
-
BJP releases manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls, promises jobs for BPL families, mobile handsets for farmers
-
Jharkhand election: Rise of starvation deaths, breakdown of welfare schemes to influence tribal voting
-
Air India would be closed if not privatised, says Civil Aviation Minister; govt to secure favourable deal for all employees
-
Brick Lane author Monica Ali: Good writing means sometimes confronting difficult truths, going to uncomfortable places
-
Champions League: Chelsea, Liverpool held to draws by Valencia, Napoli; Lionel Messi powers Barcelona to last 16
-
The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes — How Netflix is attracting traditional big-screen releases
-
New civil-military tensions in Pakistan aren't necessarily good news for India; New Delhi must be vigilant
-
Marathwada: Women tackle climate emergency through sustainable, organic agriculture
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: The Australian Cricketers’ Association is seeking a meeting with Cricket Australia regarding the anti-corruption ban given to Emily Smith as pressure grows on the governing body to lighten the Tasmania wicket-keeper’s sanction.
Hobart Hurricane's wicket-keeper Emily Smith. Image courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau
Last week, Hobart Hurricanes’ Smith was banned for a year, with nine months suspended, for posting the Women’s Big Bash League team’s line-up on Instagram about an hour before its scheduled release.
The 24-year-old accepted the sanction, which rules her out of the remainder of the Women’s T20 Big Bash League and the national cricket league, but said the posting was intended to be a joke about her lowly position in the batting order.
A number of former players and pundits have condemned the sanction as harsh, and the players’ union held an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the case.
“The ACA Board has resolved to seek a meeting with Cricket Australia Board as soon as practicable to discuss and better understand both the sanction and the process,” an ACA spokesman said.
Smith posted the Hurricanes’ team line-up for their 2 November match in the WBBL against Sydney Thunder at Burnie in Tasmania state.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 28, 2019 09:54:09 IST
Also See
Cricket Australia imposes one-year ban on Hobart Hurricanes' Emily Smith for anti-corruption code violation
Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux takes indefinite break to focus on mental health
Australia vs Pakistan: CA selectors struggle to pick batting combination for Tests as selection hopefuls fluff chances in practice game