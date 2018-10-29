First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
ENG in SL | One-off T20I Oct 27, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australian Cricketers' Association asks CA to reduce bans of Steve Smith, David Warner after report into ball-tampering

An independent review by a leading ethicist into ball-tampering said Cricket Australia put too much pressure on the players to win at all costs.

Agence France-Presse, October 29, 2018

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should have their cheating bans slashed because they were put under too much pressure by administrators, the Australian Cricketers' Association said Monday.

In the wake of a scathing report about the actions of Cricket Australia in the run-up to the March "sandpaper" incident that rocked the sport, the players' union painted the three Test stars as victims of circumstance and said they should be free to take the field again at the top level.

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. AFP

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. AFP

An independent review by a leading ethicist said the governing body put too much pressure on the players to win at all costs.

"The events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win," said ACA President Greg Dyer, a former Test wicket-keeper.

"Basic fairness demands these independently verified contributing factors must now be taken into consideration and the penalties reduced."

"There must be a reconsideration of the harshness of the penalties handed down to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft."

The scandal involved the three players conspiring to use sandpaper to illegally alter the flight of the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Then-captain Smith and his deputy Warner received a one-year ban from international and state cricket while opening batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Calls have been growing for Smith and Warner — who recently padded up in club cricket in Australia — to return to the international fold after a string of poor performances by the national team.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

Tags : 2018 Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal, Ball-Tampering Scandal, Ball-Tampering Scandal 2018, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all