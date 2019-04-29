Sydney: Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Monday decided to come out of closet to announce that he is in a same sex relationship.
Faulkner chose the occasion of his 29th birthday to make his relationship status public.
"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner#togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner ❤️❤️❤️ #togetherfor5years
A post shared by James Faulkner (@jfaulkner44) on Apr 29, 2019 at 3:10am PDT
Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner ❤️❤️❤️ #togetherfor5years
A post shared by James Faulkner (@jfaulkner44) on Apr 29, 2019 at 3:10am PDT
England's Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.
Bowling all-rounder Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals. He last played for his country in October, 2017.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 23:12:53 IST
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs KXIP Match at Hyderabad: Rashid, Khaleel dent Kings XI hopes with regular strikes
Lok Sabha polls: Bihar sees 58.92% percent turnout; BJP-Congress supporters clash amid allegations of booth capturing
Avengers: Endgame — Ten questions you may have after watching the final film in Marvel's Infinity Saga
Cyclone Fani likely to move northwestwards, then recurve north-northeastwards, predicts IMD: Odisha govt issues alert across state
Sri Lanka's ban on 'face veil' takes effect; President Maithripala Sirisena's restriction follows Easter Sunday bombings
Jet Airways will fly again if SBI is serious about getting a bidder, say pilots; hint at conspiracy to keep airline grounded
Barcelona Open: Dominic Thiem registers his most intelligently-won title yet, and it’s scary to imagine what will come next
Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few solutions during 2019 general elections
In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after marriage
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों का हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
Sydney: Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Monday decided to come out of closet to announce that he is in a same sex relationship.
Faulkner chose the occasion of his 29th birthday to make his relationship status public.
"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner#togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.
England's Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.
Bowling all-rounder Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals. He last played for his country in October, 2017.
Updated Date:
Apr 29, 2019 23:12:53 IST
Also See
Australia's Cameron Bancroft hits 151 on one-day debut with Durham, says he wants 'to win crowd over'
Australia's Claire Polosak becomes first woman umpire to stand in men's ODI match
James Pattinson, Marcus Harris latest to earn Cricket Australia contract; Cameron Bancroft ignored