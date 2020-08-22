Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australian cricketer Cameron White announces retirement from professional cricket

  • Agence France-Presse
  • August 22nd, 2020
  • 8:58:35 IST

Sydney: Australian all-rounder Cameron White, who captained his country seven times, has called time on a professional career that spanned almost 20 years.

The 37-year-old played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 Twenty20s while featuring for a host of clubs, including Victoria, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at home.

In England, he had stints with Northamptonshire and Somerset while enjoying time in the Indian Premier League with the Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Australia's T20 captain Cameron White attends a practice session ahead of their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy August 4, 2011. Australia will play 2 Twenty20, 5 ODI and 3 test matches against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET) - GM1E78416RH01

File image of Cameron White. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte.

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," White told cricket.com.au late Friday.

"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching."

A destructive batsman and competent legspinner, White was primarily a limited-overs specialist, captaining Australia seven times in one-day and T20 matches.

His four Tests were all in India on a 2008 tour, but he took only five wickets and was discarded.

Updated Date: August 22, 2020 08:58:35 IST

Tags:

