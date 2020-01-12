Australian cricket greats Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to captain star-studded teams in bushfire fundraiser game
Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on 8 February.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India's education system, arrested by inequality and loopholes in policy, sets poor children up for failure
-
Delhi Police identifies 37 from 'Unity Against Left' WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Report
-
Despite India-China bilateral agreement, water data on Brahmaputra might be inadequate
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
-
Premier League: Liverpool widen lead with clinical victory over Tottenham; Danny Ings strikes as Southampton win
-
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen registers landslide win against Han Kuo-yu as voters back tough stance on China
-
Kajol on working with Ajay Devgn after 10 years, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — 'It felt like home'
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
Sonia Gandhi, at CWC meet in New Delhi, calls CAA a discriminatory and divisive law, claims NPR is 'disguised NRC'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on 8 February.
File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters
Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that an all-star T20 match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League (BBL) final.
Among other big names, the dashing Adam Gilchrist will also feature in the charity match.
The match, a bid to raise money for the victims of the devastating bushfires the country has been witnessing for a while now, will be played either in Melbourne or Sydney.
Warne himself raised over 1 million Australian dollar for bushfire relief after putting his treasured baggy green up for auction.
"It is going to be a huge and special day. It's nice to be part of it," Ponting told reporters.
Spin great Warne congratulated Cricket Australia for the initiative and hoped to raise enough funds.
Other Australian cricketers to join the trio of Warne, Ponting and Gilchrist are Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke.
The legendary Steve Waugh will be involved in the game in a non-playing capacity.
On the same day, the Indian women's team will take on its Australian counterparts in a T20 World Cup clash.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 12, 2020 12:29:50 IST
Also See
Sachin Tendulkar gives a thumbs down to four-day Tests, says format should not be tinkered with
Australia skipper Aaron Finch hopes to bring smile on faces of those affected by bushfires, says cricket insignificant compared to tragedy
India vs Australia: Justin Langer set to remain in Australia; Andrew McDonald handed coaching duties for three-match ODI series