Australian cricket great Matthew Hayden suffers spinal fracture while surfing
Matthew Hayden also tore several ligaments and hurt his forehead after being dumped into a sandbank while surfing on North Stradbroke Island in Queensland.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: 12 votes polled in lone ward of Budgam till 9 am; Baramulla witnesses low voter turnout amid threats
-
NDA regime's most unique legacy is constant hunt for 'anti-nationalism', unleashing bottled-up viciousness
-
Indonesia earthquake-tsunami toll climbs to 1,763, officials fear thousands more may have been killed
-
Japan Open: Daniil Medvedev's mundane efficiency stands out as he coasts to third title of the year
-
Chandrababu Naidu calls alliance with Congress 'democratic compulsion' after TRS turns down offer to unite in Andhra Pradesh
-
Vikas Bahl sexual harassment row: Additional details from Bombay Velvet press junket, and what's happened to Phantom films since
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
#MeToo in India: Policing what people can speak out about is another form of victim blaming
-
जब चंद्रशेखर ने इंदिरा-संजय को पटना में जेपी समर्थक उग्र भीड़ से बचाया
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव LIVE: पहले चरण का मतदान जारी, इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर लगी रोक
-
गुजरात: मॉब लिंचिंग के डर से यूपी, बिहार और एमपी के लोगों का पलायन जारी, 342 लोग गिरफ्तार
-
मोदी सरकार की परेशानी बना CAATSA भारत के ही एक 'दोस्त' की 'कारस्तानी' है!
-
गुजरात के वन अधिकारी मानते हैं 'गिर के 500 शेरों का टीकाकरण नामुमकिन है', मौत की वजहों का अब तक पता नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Test great Matthew Hayden said Monday he had "dodged a bullet" after suffering head and neck injuries, including a spine fracture, while surfing during a holiday in Queensland.
Matthew Hayden fractured his spine near the base of his neck. Instagram @haydos359
Hayden, a top-order batsman who was last year inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, fractured his spine near the base of his neck, tore several ligaments and hurt his forehead after being dumped into a sandbank while surfing with his son Josh off North Stradbroke Island on Friday.
"Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet," Hayden wrote in an Instagram post beside a photo of his battered face.
"Thank you everyone. On the road to recovery."
The 46-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2009 after a 103-Test career, told Brisbane's Courier Mail he was "bloody lucky" to escape serious injury.
"It was an hour into the session and we had had half dozen waves together and I got this one right handed wave which I sort of ducked under and that is pretty much all I can remember," he told the newspaper Monday.
"I wasn't knocked out. I was speared into the top of the sandbank onto the top of my head. Then it twisted my head with my own weight and the weight of the wave.
"I heard this god almighty click in my neck. I did not get knocked out but I sort of came to and rolled up on my back."
Hayden said he was able to get back onto the beach, but had scans later that day, which revealed the extent of his injuries.
Despite the scare, Hayden said he would return to surfing, adding: "The ocean gives and the ocean takes -- I will be back."
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2018
Also See
Satirical look at how Australian cricket team chose Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh as their two vice-captains
Shane Warne recalls how former coach John Buchanan led to near mutiny in Australian team during 2005 Ashes
Western Australia opener D’Arcy Short smashes 257, records highest score by an Australian in one-day cricket