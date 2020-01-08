Australian Bushfires: Aussie pace legend Jeff Thomson auctions 'Baggy Green', cricket vest to raise funds for relief efforts
Australian fast bowling great Jeff Thomson has decided to auction his precious 'Baggy Green' cap and cricket vest to raise funds for the victims of the ongoing bushfire crisis in the country.
Sydney: Australian fast bowling great Jeff Thomson has decided to auction his precious 'Baggy Green' cap and cricket vest to raise funds for the victims of the ongoing bushfire crisis in the country.
The two items will go under the hammer through Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Auction.
"I don't have much of my memorabilia left, so these two items are quite rare and special," Thomson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now," he added.
Thomson played in an era where Australia's Test cricketers were given a cap at the start of every series or tour, rather than the one cap each cricketer keeps for life.
Thomson joins a growing list of cricketers, who are raising money for the bushfire victims. On Monday, spin veteran Shane Warne had announced he will be auctioning his sole Baggy Green.
Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short said they will donate AUS$ 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support bushfire victims.
Australia is experiencing an unprecedented bushfire crisis. The fires have shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders around the world.
Updated Date:
Jan 08, 2020 15:12:40 IST
