First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Dec 09, 2019
SCO vs USA
USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
WI in IND Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 12, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja compares playing in smog from bushfires in Sydney to being in India

Speaking on the sidelines of a Sheffield Shield match, Khawaja made the comparison when asked about the challenge of competing in thick smog

Press Trust of India, Dec 11, 2019 17:21:32 IST

Sydney: Australian batsman Usman Khawaja says the smog in the city because of the raging bushfires in the country is so bad that it reminded him of playing in India.

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja compares playing in smog from bushfires in Sydney to being in India

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

Speaking on the sidelines of a Sheffield Shield match, Khawaja made the comparison when asked about the challenge of competing in thick smog.

"When we arrived here this morning it reminded me of playing in India," Khawaja was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was just hard to breathe, there was a lot of smoke. I was only out there for about five overs but it just got stuck in your throat. I was actually surprised the bowlers were bowling for that long, I thought they would have taken out of it. It was bad but it wasn't unplayable," he added.

In India, the northern region experiences heavy smog at the onset of winter due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

Former Australian player Steve O'Keefe said the current situation in Australia is such that it amounts to "smoking 80 cigarettes a day''.

"That was far worse than (India)," he said.

"It got to the stage we weren't going to come off for quality, it was more about visibility. It was getting hard to pick the ball up. I'm sure they'll address it. It's a bit left-field to have something as severe as this," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 17:21:32 IST

Tags : Australia Bushfires, Cricket, Delhi Smog, SportsTracker, Steve O'Keefe, Usman Khawaja

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all