Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft hit in throat while playing in Darwin Strike League, cleared of serious injury
Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has been released from hospital without any serious injuries, after accidentally knocking the ball onto his throat during a match in Darwin's Strike League.
Reuters,
July 22, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Sydney: Former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has been cleared of serious injury and released from hospital in Darwin after he nicked a delivery onto his throat on Saturday.
File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP
Bancroft, who was banned for nine months for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in the test series against South Africa in March, has been playing in Darwin’s Strike League. His ban did not cover lower level cricket in Australia.
Cricket Australia’s website said on Sunday that the ball struck Bancroft in the throat after he miscued a lap sweep while batting for his Desert Blaze team. He sunk to his knees and took several minutes to compose himself before continuing to bat but was dismissed shortly afterwards for 62 and then taken to hospital.
Bancroft’s former opening partner David Warner is also playing in the competition in Australia’s Northern Territory. The 31-year-old, who was Australia’s vice-captain at the time of the incident in March, was banned for 12 months for his role in the scandal that rocked world cricket.
Warner, whose ban also did not preclude him from playing overseas, returned to the field in a Twenty20 league in Canada and the Darwin competition was his first on home soil.
Updated Date:
Jul 22, 2018
Also See
David Warner remains optimistic about his return to Australian team, eyes spot in 2019 World Cup squad
David Warner makes return to competitive cricket with appearance in Darwin's limited overs Strike League
Sri Lanka seeks clarity on laws governing ball tampering, urges ICC to establish 'simple, clear rules'