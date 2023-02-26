Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score
BOWLED! Mlaba breaches Harris' defence with one that stays a tad low, hitting the leg stump in the process, as Australia lose two wickets in quick succession! AUS 103/3
Harris b Mlaba 10(9)
FOUR! Grace Harris brings up the 100 for the Southern Stars with a boundary, advancing and muscling the ball towards long on off Tryon! AUS 102/2
OUT! Superb catch by Sune Luus at long off as Chloe Tryon gets the prized wicket of Ashleigh Gardner, who departs after an attacking 29! The ball nearly disappeared in the blue sky, and it took real focus for the Proteas skipper to pull this off. AUS 83/2
Gardner c Luus b Tryon 29(21)
After 10 overs,Australia Women 73/1 ( Beth Mooney 25 , Ashleigh Gardner 27)
Australia suddenly are looking a lot more settled at the halfway mark than they did at the end of the powerplay, going at over seven-an-over with nine wickets in hand and Gardner taking the attack to the Proteas. As long as she's around, Australia have a genuine shot at crossing 160 today.
After 9 overs,Australia Women 66/1 ( Beth Mooney 19 , Ashleigh Gardner 26)
SIX! SIX! And now back-to-back maximums — the first of the final — for Ashleigh Gardner, who steps up for the Southern Stars in yet another crunch game! Smashes the first one straight over de Klerk's head before going inside out over wide long off!
After 8 overs,Australia Women 53/1 ( Beth Mooney 18 , Ashleigh Gardner 14)
FOUR! FOUR! A boundary after a space of 21 balls for Australia, and a welcome one at that, as Ash Gardner rocks back and muscles a half-tracker from Mlaba towards the midwicket fence. She makes it back-to-back boundaries with an inside out lofted drive towards the wide long off fence.
After 6 overs,Australia Women 36/1 ( Beth Mooney 15 , Ashleigh Gardner 0)
Maiden over for Shabnim Ismail, with in-form opener Beth Mooney unable to pierce the off-side cordon. The seamer ends the over with a steep bouncer to the southpaw to collect a maiden inside the powerplay!
OUT! Kapp draws first blood for the Proteas, bouncing Healy out as the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter tamely chips the short delivery towards cover to depart for 18! AUS 36/1
Healy c de Klerk b Kapp 18(20)
After 4 overs,Australia Women 25/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 13 , Beth Mooney 10)
FOUR! Tickled away through the gap between backward point and third man by Mooney, who moves to double figures in the process, off Khaka at the end of the fourth over. The Aussie opening stand is starting to look ominous now for the Proteas.
After 2 overs,Australia Women 13/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 10 , Beth Mooney 1)
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail, bowling the second over, bowls one short and wide to Healy, who promptly slaps it over cover to collect her second boundary. Later in the over, the Proteas burn a review after an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Healy, with the ball easily missing leg.
Teams:
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and captain Meg Lanning opts to bat
Australia vs South Africa preview: South Africa’s women cricketers will go where none of their male counterparts have gone when they contest their very first World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
The hosts reached the final of the women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.
The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.
“Having been in pressure situations before helps a lot,” said Lanning on Saturday.
“We’re not going to be the team that everyone’s cheering for.
“We’re expecting South Africa to come out to play to their full strength and they’re riding a wave of emotion as well.
“I expect an incredible atmosphere and an incredible game at an amazing venue. It’s a World Cup final and there’s nowhere to hide.”
Lanning said there would be pressure on both teams.
“It comes down to holding your nerve under pressure,” she said.
Following South Africa’s dramatic upset of England in Friday’s semi-final, there were queues outside the ground on Saturday as new-found followers of the women’s game sought to buy tickets.
That win was accompanied by scenes of unbridled joy as 7500 spectators inside the ground cheered them on.
Sunday’s crowd is expected to be considerably bigger with the game marking a watershed moment at an iconic venue that hosted its first men’s Test match in 1889.
No South African team, men or women, had previously gone beyond the semi-finals of either a 50-overs or T20 World Cup.
“We’ve always known we had the ability to get to a final, I think it was just to get through that semi-final,” said South African captain Sune Luus.
‘The Best v The Best’
While Australia stormed through the group stages before being pushed all the way by India in the semi-finals, South Africa lost two of their first three games.
They looked anything but championship contenders when they lost the tournament opening match against Sri Lanka and they went down by six wickets in a group match against Australia in Gqeberha.
“We were 20, 30, 40 runs short in that game,” said Luus.
“We know they (Australia) have a very strong batting line-up and they bat extremely deep.
“Whether we bat first or second we know we have to put up a good fight. We know they’re going to keep fighting. We saw that in their semi-final against India.”
Luus said South Africa had a strong pace bowling attack and she expected an “even contest” between her bowlers and the Australia batters.
“It’s going to be the best in the world against the best in the world.”
Luus, 27, said the discussion before the semi-final had been on how to handle the big occasion.
“Everybody was hyped up and excited but we said before the game that the team that is the calmest is going to get over the finish line. I think tomorrow is going to be no different.”
Tazmin Brits, 32, who until the retirement of big-hitting Lizelle Lee last year was not an automatic choice for the team, made herself a national heroine by hitting top score of 68 and holding four catches in a remarkable display of big-match temperament.
She found herself on the front and back pages of Saturday’s newspapers.
“She’s got a lot of self-belief. It’s been years of hard work that finally came together,” said coach Hilton Moreeng.
Probable teams:
South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wkt), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wkt), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
With inputs from AFP
