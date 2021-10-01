Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Stumps
India Women

132/1 (44.1 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
132/1 (44.1 ov) - R/R 2.99

Stumps

Smriti Mandhana - 23

Punam Raut - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 80 144 15 1
Punam Raut Batting 16 57 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ashleigh Gardner 10.1 3 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 93/1 (25.1)

39 (39) R/R: 2.05

Punam Raut 16(57)

Shafali Verma 31(64) S.R (48.43)

c Tahlia McGrath b Sophie Molineux
Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Visitors aim to consolidate on good start

09:26 (IST)

Play is less than five minutes away. The sky looks clear and the sun is out. Looks like a good day to play cricket. Mandhana will be eager to smash her debut hundred in the longest format. Australia would be aiming for a few wickets early on.  

09:15 (IST)

The pitch on Day 2

09:10 (IST)

Pitch looks still very good. It was under cover for a long time because pf rain. Australia will be looking to make early impact. It is no more of a green track anymore. First 10 overs important.

09:05 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the Indian women's cricket team finished on 132 for 1 in the one-off Day/Night Test against Australia in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Read Day 1 report here.

08:59 (IST)

Hello and welcome to second day coverage of India vs Australia's only Test. India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Highlights

title-img

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 1 report: India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.

India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.

There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana and few by Shafali as Meg Lanning did shuffle around with his bowlers without much success.

In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.

Debutant Darcie Brown got some special punishment as Mandhana hit her for a number of boundaries both on the off-side as well as a few whip shots on the leg-side.

Ellyse Perry also took a few overs to find the right length. The elegant Indian left-hander reached her run-a-ball fifty in no time with a cover drive of McGrath.

Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.

Her first 51 runs came off 50 deliveries and the next 29 off 94 while Raut also played her customary defensive game. A total of 300 plus will certainly keep India firmly in the game.

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 08:58:45 IST

Tags:

