Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Visitors aim to consolidate on good start

Play is less than five minutes away. The sky looks clear and the sun is out. Looks like a good day to play cricket. Mandhana will be eager to smash her debut hundred in the longest format. Australia would be aiming for a few wickets early on.
|India Women
|Australia Women
|132/1 (44.1 ov) - R/R 2.99
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Smriti Mandhana
|Batting
|80
|144
|15
|1
|Punam Raut
|Batting
|16
|57
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ashleigh Gardner
|10.1
|3
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 93/1 (25.1)
|
39 (39) R/R: 2.05
Smriti Mandhana 23(57)
Punam Raut 16(57)
|
Shafali Verma 31(64) S.R (48.43)
c Tahlia McGrath b Sophie Molineux
Play is less than five minutes away. The sky looks clear and the sun is out. Looks like a good day to play cricket. Mandhana will be eager to smash her debut hundred in the longest format. Australia would be aiming for a few wickets early on.
The pitch on Day 2
The day ✌️ wicket!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2021
Play is only 24 minutes away #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/YtAViFIZKG
Pitch looks still very good. It was under cover for a long time because pf rain. Australia will be looking to make early impact. It is no more of a green track anymore. First 10 overs important.
Smriti Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the Indian women's cricket team finished on 132 for 1 in the one-off Day/Night Test against Australia in Gold Coast, Queensland.
Hello and welcome to second day coverage of India vs Australia's only Test. India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia.
Watch this space for more updates.
Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.
Day 1 report: India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.
India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.
The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.
There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana and few by Shafali as Meg Lanning did shuffle around with his bowlers without much success.
In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.
Debutant Darcie Brown got some special punishment as Mandhana hit her for a number of boundaries both on the off-side as well as a few whip shots on the leg-side.
Ellyse Perry also took a few overs to find the right length. The elegant Indian left-hander reached her run-a-ball fifty in no time with a cover drive of McGrath.
Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.
Her first 51 runs came off 50 deliveries and the next 29 off 94 while Raut also played her customary defensive game. A total of 300 plus will certainly keep India firmly in the game.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The middle-order, especially in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur who has been ruled out of the series opener, will be under focus as India face an Australian team on a 22-match unbeaten streak
Here are some of the key talking points from the three ODIs between India and Australia, which the latter won by a 2-1 margin to take the lead in the multi-format series.
India reached 132/1 at close of play with Mandhana unbeaten on 80 as inclement weather at Gold Coast washed out most of the second and the entirety of the third session on Day 1.