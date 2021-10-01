Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Tea called as rain continues to fall

Take out twitter poll here on Punam Raut!
Do you support Punam Raut's decision to walk despite being given not-out?#AUSvIND #PinkBallTest— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) October 1, 2021
LIVE: https://t.co/2I00O2lRiU
|India Women
|Australia Women
|276/5 (101.5 ov) - R/R 2.71
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Deepti Sharma
|Batting
|12
|28
|2
|0
|Taniya Bhatia (W)
|Batting
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tahlia McGrath
|15.5
|3
|39
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 274/5 (98.1)
|
2 (2) R/R: 0.54
Taniya Bhatia (W) 0(13)
Deepti Sharma 2(9)
|
Mithali Raj (C) 30(86) S.R (34.88)
run out (Annabel Sutherland)
Take out twitter poll here on Punam Raut!
Do you support Punam Raut's decision to walk despite being given not-out?#AUSvIND #PinkBallTest— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) October 1, 2021
LIVE: https://t.co/2I00O2lRiU
Thoughts?
Punam Raut walks after been given not out. This is harmful, because— Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 1, 2021
1. It is disrespectful towards the umpire.
2. It is selfish in a team game (I wish they drop her and mention this as official cause).
3. It will reignite that nauseatingly replusive phrase, Spirit of Cricket.
Tea called as rain continues to fall at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Stay tuned for all updates.
Supersopper at work now!
Ok yep, good drainage #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7CA4uqduek— Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) October 1, 2021
Scenes from the ground!
There would be a lot more positivity in the world if we were all blessed with the Queenslanders’ optimism over their weather. Their collective reaction to these scary scenes at the Metricon Stadium is, “it’ll blow over mate. Look it already is.” Amazing #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NPUY1Skii1— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 1, 2021
Would you have walked if you were in Raut's place?
ICYMI: A caught-behind appeal was declared Not Out by the umpire, but Punam Raut opted to walk. #AUSvIND #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/6xrofu5AVs— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021
Bad news!
They do say strange things happen under lights in a #PinkBallTest. And this bizarre thunderstorm just turned into a hailstorm #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/A6KYEY5Z2C— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 1, 2021
Update!
Bummer. Another flash of lightning in the area means we're off for now #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2021
Alright the covers are coming back on as the lightning is around the area the game is being played in and we have the first interruption of the day.
After 101 overs,India Women 276/5 ( Deepti Sharma 12 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 0)
Molinuex continues. Fine over from her. She is keeping it tight to the new batter Bhatia. Just one off it. India need to decide how they are going to approach the innings from here.
OUT! Mithali Raj is gone. What an embarrassing way to get out. Run out for30. Mithali taps it to the leg side and calls for a single, there was never a run there, Sutherland picks it from mid-wicket and fires it to the striker's end to finish her innings. Mithali run out (Sutherland) 30(86)
OUT! And finally Mooney holds on to one. Brilliant catch in gully. Perry gets her reward. Fuller in length, Bhatia wanted to play with a closed face of the bat, the ball took the leading edge and carried to Mooney who took a nice low catch. Yastika Bhatia c Mooney b Perry 19(40)
OUT! Molineux with the wicket. Raut walked. Molineux turned it away from Raut, it took the outside edge it seems and keeper Healy collected it behind the stumps, players appealed, umpire turned it down but right then Raut started walking back. Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36(165)
OUT! Mandhana gone, soft dismissal, Garnder with the wicket, fuller and Mandhana plays it on the up and hits it directly yo McGrath placed at short mid off and that's out. Finally, Australia break the partnership. Mandhana c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner 127(216)
After 52 overs,India Women 157/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 101 , Punam Raut 19)
Hundred for Mandhana, her first in Test cricket. Brings it up with a pull shot. Two boundaries in the over to reach the milestone which is followed by a raise of bat. Nothing animated in celebration. She wants to march on. What a knock this has been so far.
Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.
Day 1 report: India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.
India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.
The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.
There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana and few by Shafali as Meg Lanning did shuffle around with his bowlers without much success.
In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.
Debutant Darcie Brown got some special punishment as Mandhana hit her for a number of boundaries both on the off-side as well as a few whip shots on the leg-side.
Ellyse Perry also took a few overs to find the right length. The elegant Indian left-hander reached her run-a-ball fifty in no time with a cover drive of McGrath.
Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.
Her first 51 runs came off 50 deliveries and the next 29 off 94 while Raut also played her customary defensive game. A total of 300 plus will certainly keep India firmly in the game.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here are some of the key talking points from the three ODIs between India and Australia, which the latter won by a 2-1 margin to take the lead in the multi-format series.
Mandhana brought up her century in 170 deliveries on Day 2 of the landmark pink-ball Test between India and Australia.
India reached 132/1 at close of play with Mandhana unbeaten on 80 as inclement weather at Gold Coast washed out most of the second and the entirety of the third session on Day 1.