Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Meghna dismisses Molineux to pick her second wicket

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the fourth day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 3 report: The third day of the one-off Test match being played in Gold Coast between Australia and India was dominated by the visitors. A solid performance was put up the batters as they declared the first innings on 377/8, with Smriti Mandhana (127) top-scoring for them while Deepti Sharma struck an impressive 66.

Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India.

After a good show from the batters, it was time for the bowlers to shine and Jhulan Goswami led the charge. She cleaned up Beth Mooney (4) early on and then returned to pick up the wicket of other Australian opener Alyssa Healy (29).

Pooja Vastrakar then removed the Australian captain Meg Lanning (38) with a terrific inswinger. However, the replays showed that there was a big inside edge on to the pads. But in real time, the umpire could not spot it and she was adjudged out LBW. That sparked a debate for the need of DRS in women's games as well.

Vastrakar did not stop there and came back to remove Tahlia McGrath (28). Australia at this stage were struggling to get going at 119/4. Then Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner formed a little partnership till the end of the day to steady the ship for hosts.

Perry and Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Australia currently trail by 234 runs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

With inputs from PTI