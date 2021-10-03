Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Meghna dismisses Molineux to pick her second wicket

OUT! Vastrakar removes Wareham, nice fullish outswinger and that takes the outside edge and carries to the keeper. Australia lose their eighth wicket. Wareham c Bhatia b Vastrakar 2(11)
|India Women
|Australia Women
|377/8 (145.0 ov) - R/R 2.6
|223/8 (91.0 ov) - R/R 2.45
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ellyse Perry
|Batting
|60
|187
|8
|0
|Darcie Brown
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Meghna Singh
|18
|2
|49
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 223/8 (90.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Ellyse Perry 0(0)
Darcie Brown 0(1)
|
Georgia Wareham 2(11) S.R (18.18)
c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar
After 90 overs,Australia Women 220/7 ( Ellyse Perry 59 , Georgia Wareham 0)
Meghna continues. Good over from her. A maiden from her. Australia Women trail by 157 runs.
After 89 overs,Australia Women 220/7 ( Ellyse Perry 59 , Georgia Wareham 0)
Jhulan is bowling exceptionally well here. Top spell this with the second new ball and her tidy spell has ensured Meghna has got wickets at the other end. Both bowlers have ensured the pressure in intact at both ends. Australia need 8 to avoid the follow-on.
After 88 overs,Australia Women 220/7 ( Ellyse Perry 59 , Georgia Wareham 0)
Meghna continues. Touch chance at gully for Deepti, spilled. Perry survives. But Molineux doesn't as Meghna traps her in front of stumps with inswing. India are so good with the second new ball.
OUT! Lovely delivery from Meghna, movement in air, inswing that dones in Molineux, caught on front foot. Seventh wicket down for Australia and they still trail by 157. They are in big trouble here. Molineux lbw b Meghna Singh 2(14)
After 87 overs,Australia Women 219/6 ( Ellyse Perry 58 , Sophie Molineux 2)
Goswami continues. Slants across first four balls to Molinuex and then bowls a yorker that is evaded well by the left-handed batter. Last ball, fuller, away swinger that lures Molineux to drive, ball misses the outside edge by a whisker. Australia Women trail by 158 runs.
After 86 overs, Australia Women 219/6 (Ellyse Perry 58, Sophie Molineux 2)
Meghna continues. Nice lines to Molinuex. Two on the third ball and then one byes on the last. Three off the over. Australia Women trail by 158 runs.
After 85 overs, Australia Women 215/6 (Ellyse Perry 58, Sophie Molineux 0)
Goswami continues. Lovely over from Jhulan again. Bowling into the uncertain corridor. There was a huge mix up between Perry and new batter in Molineux. But no damage done. India dominating this phase of the match with the second new ball. Australia Women trail by 161 runs.
After 84 overs,Australia Women 216/6 ( Ellyse Perry 58 , Sophie Molineux 0)
Power-packed drive on the up from Sutherland at the start of the over and excellent piece of fielding from Rodrigues to stop it from going across the boundary. Meghna removes her on the penultimate ball of the over to pick her first Test wicket and what a way to do that. Outstanding delivery that, out-swinger that could have tricked the best in the business. Australia Women trail by 161 runs.
OUT! Meghna removes Sutherland to pick up her maiden Test wicket. Lovely delivery, on good length and swung late, drawing batter forward, kissed the outside edge and to the keeper. Sutherland c Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3(20)
After 75 overs,Australia Women 191/4 ( Ellyse Perry 53 , Ashleigh Gardner 35)
Meghna continues. Loose ball first up, short one and directed down leg side, Perry pulls it for a boundary. Flicks one bowled on legs for four runs to bring up her fifty. Fine knock this has been from the Aussie all-rounder. Australia Women trail by 186 runs.
Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the fourth day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.
Day 3 report: The third day of the one-off Test match being played in Gold Coast between Australia and India was dominated by the visitors. A solid performance was put up the batters as they declared the first innings on 377/8, with Smriti Mandhana (127) top-scoring for them while Deepti Sharma struck an impressive 66.
Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India.
After a good show from the batters, it was time for the bowlers to shine and Jhulan Goswami led the charge. She cleaned up Beth Mooney (4) early on and then returned to pick up the wicket of other Australian opener Alyssa Healy (29).
Pooja Vastrakar then removed the Australian captain Meg Lanning (38) with a terrific inswinger. However, the replays showed that there was a big inside edge on to the pads. But in real time, the umpire could not spot it and she was adjudged out LBW. That sparked a debate for the need of DRS in women's games as well.
Vastrakar did not stop there and came back to remove Tahlia McGrath (28). Australia at this stage were struggling to get going at 119/4. Then Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner formed a little partnership till the end of the day to steady the ship for hosts.
Perry and Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.
Australia currently trail by 234 runs.
Brief Scores:
India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).
Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).
With inputs from PTI
