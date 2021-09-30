Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Verma dismissed for 31 as Molineux breaks opening stand

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Back-to-back maidens now for the Aussies, with Molineux collecting her third. New batter Raut, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark after facing 14 deliveries. The hosts slowly starting to put the Indians under pressure by drying up the runs.

One-off Test Preview: India gear up for a historic first on Thursday when they take on a formidable Australian team in their own backyard in what will be their maiden appearance in a day-night Test.

The Indian team had only recently played their first Test in seven years when they toured England earlier this summer, the likes of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana producing standout performances with the bat to help the visiting team earn a hard-fought draw against the Heather Knight-led team in Bristol.

A little over two months later, the team will be up for a fresh challenge — facing the pink ball under lights on the greenish surface at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium against a team whose status as the number one team across formats has rarely been challenged in recent years, much less so on their own turf.

What India will seek inspiration from, however, is the fight they produced in the one-day international series against Meg Lanning and company. After getting outplayed by nine wickets in the series opener, Mithali Raj's side produced an admirable fightback in the next two games, taking the fight till the very last over on both occasions.

While they suffered a last-ball heartbreak in the second one-dayer that saw a plenty of drama occurring over a waist-high no-ball from Jhulan Goswami, the Indians fought back hard in the final ODI to not only collect their first points of the multi-format tour, but end the Aussies' 26-match winning streak in the 50-over format that had stretched all the way back to October 2017.

On the eve of the landmark match, which will also be the first time India and Australia face each other in a women's Test since 2006, we bring to you everything you need to know as far as the match's live coverage is concerned:

When will the day-night Test between Australia and India take place?

The one-off day-night Test between Australia and India will take place between Thursday, 30 September and Sunday, 3 October.

Where will the day-night Test between Australia and India be played?

The day-night Test between Australia and India will be played at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The day-night Test between Australia and India will begin at 11.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 11 am IST on the opening day.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The day-night Test between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.