Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Verma dismissed for 31 as Molineux breaks opening stand

After 29 overs,India Women 99/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 63 , Punam Raut 0)
Second maiden for Ash Gardner in her first three overs of the day as she continues to keep things tight from her end.
|India Women
|Australia Women
|100/1 (30.5 ov) - R/R 3.24
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Smriti Mandhana
|Batting
|64
|106
|13
|0
|Punam Raut
|Batting
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sophie Molineux
|8
|3
|18
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|3.5
|2
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 93/1 (25.1)
|
7 (7) R/R: 1.23
Smriti Mandhana 7(19)
Punam Raut 0(15)
|
Shafali Verma 31(64) S.R (48.43)
c Tahlia McGrath b Sophie Molineux
After 28 overs,India Women 99/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 63 , Punam Raut 0)
Boundary to Mandhana in the second delivery of the over as she punches the ball through the extra cover region to move into the 60s. Collects a single right after the boundary.
After 27 overs,India Women 94/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 58 , Punam Raut 0)
Gardner continues as Lanning persists with spin from both ends. Mandhana collects a single in the last ball of the over, the first run scored in 20 deliveries.
After 26 overs,India Women 93/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 57 , Punam Raut 0)
After multiple dropped chances throughout her stay at the crease, Shafali’s luck finally runs out as she ends up getting caught by McGrath, who moves in from long off, with Molineux breaking the solid opening partnership. Punam Raut walks in at No 3. Wicket maiden for the left-arm spinner.
After 25 overs,India Women 93/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 57 , Shafali Verma 31)
Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner is brought into the attack in the 25th over as she starts off her spell with a maiden, with Mandhana staying put at her crease. Looks like spin from both ends for a while before lunch. Meanwhile, India’s scoring rate has slowed a bit since the introduction of spinners.
After 24 overs,India Women 93/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 57 , Shafali Verma 31)
Two runs off the over as Verma steers the ball behind square on the off side for a brace in the fourth delivery of the over.
After 23 overs,India Women 91/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 57 , Shafali Verma 29)
Good over from Tahlia McGrath as she collects her first maiden of the innings, with Smriti Mandhana opting for the defensive approach for a change after blazing her way through the first 90 minutes of the session.
After 22 overs,India Women 91/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 57 , Shafali Verma 29)
Verma and Mandhana keep the scoreboard ticking through singles in this over as four runs are collected in Molineux’s fourth over of the day.
After 21 overs,India Women 87/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 55 , Shafali Verma 27)
Edge off Verma’s bat falls short of Lanning at slip at the start of McGrath’s fourth over. She collects a single next ball to move to 27.
Teams:
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Back-to-back maidens now for the Aussies, with Molineux collecting her third. New batter Raut, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark after facing 14 deliveries. The hosts slowly starting to put the Indians under pressure by drying up the runs.
One-off Test Preview: India gear up for a historic first on Thursday when they take on a formidable Australian team in their own backyard in what will be their maiden appearance in a day-night Test.
The Indian team had only recently played their first Test in seven years when they toured England earlier this summer, the likes of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana producing standout performances with the bat to help the visiting team earn a hard-fought draw against the Heather Knight-led team in Bristol.
A little over two months later, the team will be up for a fresh challenge — facing the pink ball under lights on the greenish surface at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium against a team whose status as the number one team across formats has rarely been challenged in recent years, much less so on their own turf.
What India will seek inspiration from, however, is the fight they produced in the one-day international series against Meg Lanning and company. After getting outplayed by nine wickets in the series opener, Mithali Raj's side produced an admirable fightback in the next two games, taking the fight till the very last over on both occasions.
While they suffered a last-ball heartbreak in the second one-dayer that saw a plenty of drama occurring over a waist-high no-ball from Jhulan Goswami, the Indians fought back hard in the final ODI to not only collect their first points of the multi-format tour, but end the Aussies' 26-match winning streak in the 50-over format that had stretched all the way back to October 2017.
On the eve of the landmark match, which will also be the first time India and Australia face each other in a women's Test since 2006, we bring to you everything you need to know as far as the match's live coverage is concerned:
When will the day-night Test between Australia and India take place?
The one-off day-night Test between Australia and India will take place between Thursday, 30 September and Sunday, 3 October.
Where will the day-night Test between Australia and India be played?
The day-night Test between Australia and India will be played at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, Queensland.
What time will the match begin?
The day-night Test between Australia and India will begin at 11.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 11 am IST on the opening day.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The day-night Test between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.
