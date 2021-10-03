Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

377/8 (145.0 ov)

135/3 (37.0 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Australia Women

241/9 (96.4 ov)

8/0 (2.2 ov)

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
377/8 (145.0 ov) - R/R 2.6 241/9 (96.4 ov) - R/R 2.49
135/3 (37.0 ov) - R/R 3.65 8/0 (2.2 ov) - R/R 3.43

Play In Progress

Australia Women need 264 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining

Alyssa Healy (W) - 6

Beth Mooney - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Alyssa Healy (W) Batting 6 4 1 0
Beth Mooney Batting 2 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 1.2 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

8 (8) R/R: 3.42

Beth Mooney 2(10)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Aussies set 272 to win in 32 overs

Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Aussies set 272 to win in 32 overs

15:48 (IST)

After 2 overs,Australia Women 7/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 6 , Beth Mooney 1)


Meghna Singh, right-arm medium, from the other end. Starts off on an expensive note as Healy pulls a back-of-length delivery outside off towards the wide long on fence. The keeper-bat then drives through cover for a single next ball. Mooney taps the ball towards mid off for a quick single to get off the mark. Meghna ends the over with a beautiful away-swinger.

Full Scorecard
15:43 (IST)

After 1 over,Australia Women 1/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 1 , Beth Mooney 0)


Healy’s off the mark right away, collecting a single off the first delivery. Mooney gets a full delivery next up, which she taps towards mid on for a dot, before leaving an inswinger alone in the third ball. Blocks the fourth one, and is beaten by one that nips away in the fifth. Lovely setup so far from Goswami, who ends the over with a back-of-length outswinger.

Full Scorecard
15:39 (IST)

Jhulan Goswami with the new ball in hand, bowling the first over as usual. Alyssa Healy on strike, opening the innings in the company of Beth Mooney.

Full Scorecard
15:36 (IST)

It will take a batting collapse of epic proportions for Australia to get bundled out inside 32 overs, though one can never quite rule out the impossible, especially considering how good India’s bowling unit has been in this game. Early wickets crucial for India if they are to dream of winning on pink-ball debut. For the Aussies, a block-a-thon is all that will suffice.

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

The mystery surrounding Mithali's declaration!

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

After 37 overs,India Women 135/3 ( Punam Raut 41 , Deepti Sharma 3)


Five off Gardner’s 10th over, including a boundary to Raut in the third delivery as she skips down the track and smacks towards long on, where McGrath gets her hand on the ball but is unable to prevent the boundary. And India have finally declared their innings, with Punam remaining unbeaten nine short of her fifty.


Australia have been set a target of 271 with another hour-and-a-half left in the day’s play aside from the 30-minute extension.

Full Scorecard
15:26 (IST)

After 36 overs,India Women 130/3 ( Punam Raut 36 , Deepti Sharma 3)


Quiet over from Wareham, with Deepti and Raut collecting a single each. Another 35 overs left in the day’s play, which doesn’t look enough for the Jhulan Goswami-led attack to collect 10 wickets and win the game. Raut and Deepti playing for a draw from here seems like likely conclusion. India lead by 266.

Full Scorecard
15:23 (IST)

After 35 overs,India Women 128/3 ( Punam Raut 35 , Deepti Sharma 2)


FOUR! Raut gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps towards the cow corner boundary off Gardner in the penultimate delivery of this over. Five from the over, with Deepti having collected a single earlier. India lead by 264.

Full Scorecard
15:19 (IST)

After 34 overs,India Women 123/3 ( Punam Raut 31 , Deepti Sharma 1)


Wareham strikes, breaking the partnership just as it was about to touch the 50-mark, trapping Verma leg-before to send the opener back to the pavilion after a well-made 52. Out walks Deepti Sharma at No 5, and the approach perhaps will be the same — attack. Two from the over along with the wicket. India lead by 259.

Full Scorecard
15:15 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Georgia Wareham as she traps Shafali Verma LBW, the opener's innings finally coming to an end. Partnership broken just when it was about to touch the fifty mark. IND 122/3
 

Verma LBW Wareham 52(91)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
15:30 (IST)

After 37 overs,India Women 135/3 ( Punam Raut 41 , Deepti Sharma 3)


Five off Gardner’s 10th over, including a boundary to Raut in the third delivery as she skips down the track and smacks towards long on, where McGrath gets her hand on the ball but is unable to prevent the boundary. And India have finally declared their innings, with Punam remaining unbeaten nine short of her fifty.


Australia have been set a target of 271 with another hour-and-a-half left in the day’s play aside from the 30-minute extension.
15:15 (IST)

OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Georgia Wareham as she traps Shafali Verma LBW, the opener's innings finally coming to an end. Partnership broken just when it was about to touch the fifty mark. IND 122/3
 

Verma LBW Wareham 52(91)
14:44 (IST)

After 30 overs,India Women 106/2 ( Shafali Verma 51 , Punam Raut 16)


FOUR! Shafali Verma brings up her third Test half-century in style with a slap down the ground off Molineux! She gets to the milestone in 86 deliveries, collecting six boundaries along the way.

And that will be Tea on the final day of the pink-ball Test! India end the session with a lead of 242, and it remains to be seen if Mithali declares during the interval.
14:09 (IST)

BOWLED! Bhatia's completely beaten this time by a delivery that straightens after pitching along middle and leg, brushing her pad before hitting timber. Bhatia's promotion doesn't quite work for the Indians as she departs for 12. After the terrific grab earlier, Gardner causes another dismissal, this time with the ball in hand IND 74/2

Bhatia b Gardner 3(12)
13:58 (IST)

OUT! Gardner finally grabs one after a couple of missed chances earlier, as Mandhana's dismissed while looking for a big hit off Molineux! Superb effort on Gardner's part, timing her diving accordingly to grab this low catch. IND 70/1

Mandhana c Gardner b Molineux 31(48)
13:38 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 51/0 ( Shafali Verma 26 , Smriti Mandhana 20)


The boundaries continue to flow for the Indians as Verma begins Campbell’s third over, driving past mid off with superb timing as she joins Mandhana in the 20s. Good response from Campbell after the boundary though, firing a lot of short balls at the diminutive opener to keep her on the back foot for the next four balls. Verma, though, has the last laugh in the final delivery, slapping the short ball towards midwicket to bring up the fifty stand with Mandhana!
12:01 (IST)

OUT! Deepti strikes just before dinner, beating Brown with an arm ball to trap her plumb in front of middle as Australia lose their ninth wicket. AUS 240/9

Brown LBW Deepti 8(18)
11:37 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar removes Wareham, nice fullish outswinger and that takes the outside edge and carries to the keeper. Australia lose their eighth wicket. Wareham c Bhatia b Vastrakar 2(11) 
11:24 (IST)

OUT! Lovely delivery from Meghna, movement in air, inswing that dones in Molineux, caught on front foot. Seventh wicket down for Australia and they still trail by 157. They are in big trouble here. Molineux lbw b Meghna Singh 2(14)
11:04 (IST)

OUT! Meghna removes Sutherland to pick up her maiden Test wicket. Lovely delivery, on good length and swung late, drawing batter forward, kissed the outside  edge and to the keeper. Sutherland c Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3(20) 
10:39 (IST)

OUT! Gardner is gone as Deepti picks up her first wicket. Flight given, Gardner wanted to dispatch it over the mid off fielder but could not connect well and caught by Mithali at mid off. Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma 51(86)
10:24 (IST)

After 75 overs,Australia Women 191/4 ( Ellyse Perry 53 , Ashleigh Gardner 35)

Meghna continues. Loose ball first up, short one and directed down leg side, Perry pulls it for a boundary. Flicks one bowled on legs for four runs to bring up her fifty. Fine knock this has been from the Aussie all-rounder. Australia Women trail by 186 runs.

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the fourth day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 3 report: The third day of the one-off Test match being played in Gold Coast between Australia and India was dominated by the visitors. A solid performance was put up the batters as they declared the first innings on 377/8, with Smriti Mandhana (127) top-scoring for them while Deepti Sharma struck an impressive 66.

Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

After a good show from the batters, it was time for the bowlers to shine and Jhulan Goswami led the charge. She cleaned up Beth Mooney (4) early on and then returned to pick up the wicket of other Australian opener Alyssa Healy (29).

Pooja Vastrakar then removed the Australian captain Meg Lanning (38) with a terrific inswinger. However, the replays showed that there was a big inside edge on to the pads. But in real time, the umpire could not spot it and she was adjudged out LBW. That sparked a debate for the need of DRS in women's games as well.

Vastrakar did not stop there and came back to remove Tahlia McGrath (28). Australia at this stage were struggling to get going at 119/4. Then Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner formed a little partnership till the end of the day to steady the ship for hosts.

Perry and Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Australia currently trail by 234 runs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 15:34:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Hemlata Kala backs Mithali Raj-led side to shine in historic pink-ball Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hemlata Kala backs Mithali Raj-led side to shine in historic pink-ball Test

The India women's cricket team is set to make their pink-ball debut in the upcoming tour of Australia, and former chief selector Hemlata Kala believes the team certainly can come out on top against the mighty Aussies.

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

India take on Australia in the second of the three one-day internationals in Mackay, Queensland. Know all the details related to the 2nd India vs Australia ODI here.

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV

India take on Australia in the first of the three one-day internationals in Mackay, Queensland, with an eye on the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year