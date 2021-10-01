Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Stumps
India Women

India Women

276/5 (101.5 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Australia Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
276/5 (101.5 ov) - R/R 2.71

Stumps

Taniya Bhatia (W) - 0

Deepti Sharma - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Deepti Sharma Batting 12 28 2 0
Taniya Bhatia (W) Batting 0 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tahlia McGrath 15.5 3 39 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 274/5 (98.1)

2 (2) R/R: 0.54

Mithali Raj (C) 30(86) S.R (34.88)

run out (Annabel Sutherland)
Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, Highlights: Umpires call off day's play due to rain

16:27 (IST)

So bad weather continues to play spoilsport. Such is the nature of this sport. We can't play when it rains. The rain continued to fall making it difficult for tireless ground staff to get the field ready for the match to resume. 

India placed well at this stage at 276/5. Two new batters in Deepti and Taniya Bhatia in middle. Aussies worked their way back into the game with a couple of quick wickets Expect the remaining two days to be filled with lots of action. 

Do comeback tomorrow to join us in our coverage of Day 3. 

Take care and good bye, folks! Thanks for joining.

16:20 (IST)

Day 2 comes to a premature end thanks to bad weather. The play starts at 9.30 am IST tomorrow. 

16:16 (IST)

Forty minutes to go before the schedule end of day's play. But the play can go till 6.30 pm IST (11pm local) time so one can only wait and watch. 

15:40 (IST)

UPDATE! Conditions to be assesed at 4 pm IST

15:24 (IST)

The bad weather continues to play the spoilsport as await the good news. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates from Carrara Oval in Queensland. 

15:05 (IST)

Take out twitter poll here on Punam Raut!

15:01 (IST)

Thoughts?

14:49 (IST)

Tea called as rain continues to fall at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Stay tuned for all updates.

14:36 (IST)

Supersopper at work now!

14:30 (IST)

Scenes from the ground!

Highlights

title-img
13:39 (IST)

OUT! Mithali Raj is gone. What an embarrassing way to get out. Run out for30. Mithali taps it to the leg side and calls for a single, there was never a run there, Sutherland picks it from mid-wicket and fires it to the striker's end to finish her innings. Mithali run out (Sutherland) 30(86)
13:17 (IST)

OUT! And finally Mooney holds on to one. Brilliant catch in gully. Perry gets her reward. Fuller in length, Bhatia wanted to play with a closed face of the bat, the ball took the leading edge and carried to Mooney who took a nice low catch. Yastika Bhatia c Mooney b Perry 19(40)
11:44 (IST)

OUT! Molineux with the wicket. Raut walked. Molineux turned it away from Raut, it took the outside edge it seems and keeper Healy collected it behind the stumps, players appealed, umpire turned it down but right then Raut started walking back. Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36(165)  
10:58 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana gone, soft dismissal, Garnder with the wicket, fuller and Mandhana plays it on the up and hits it directly yo McGrath placed at short mid off and that's out. Finally, Australia break the partnership. Mandhana c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner 127(216) 
10:03 (IST)

After 52 overs,India Women 157/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 101 , Punam Raut 19)

Hundred for Mandhana, her first in Test cricket. Brings it up with a pull shot. Two boundaries in the over to reach the milestone which is followed by a raise of bat. Nothing animated in celebration. She wants to march on. What a knock this has been so far.

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 1 report: India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.

India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.

There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana and few by Shafali as Meg Lanning did shuffle around with his bowlers without much success.

In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.

Debutant Darcie Brown got some special punishment as Mandhana hit her for a number of boundaries both on the off-side as well as a few whip shots on the leg-side.

Ellyse Perry also took a few overs to find the right length. The elegant Indian left-hander reached her run-a-ball fifty in no time with a cover drive of McGrath.

Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.

Her first 51 runs came off 50 deliveries and the next 29 off 94 while Raut also played her customary defensive game. A total of 300 plus will certainly keep India firmly in the game.

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 16:28:21 IST

