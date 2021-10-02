Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test Day 3, LIVE cricket Score: Deepti, Taniya guide visitors past 300

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 2 report: Smriti Mandhana continued from where she left off on the opening day as she became the first Indian in seven years to score a Test century in women's cricket, before rain made its way back to the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast to wash out a majority of overs on the second day of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80 overnight, brought up her maiden Test ton with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the afternoon session on the second day, taking 170 deliveries to get there.

The left-handed Indian opener had been on the offensive from the very start of her innings, and by the time she departed for 127 after having cracked 22 fours and a six, India were in a solid position looking at the possibility of posting a challenging first innings total in the range of 350-400.

Australia, however, did claw back after her departure. Punam Raut made headlines as she decided to walk on her own towards the Indian dugout after the umpire turned down Sophie Molineux' appeal for caught-behind. Perry got her first wicket of the multi-format series when Yastika Bhatia, batting at No 5, holed out to Beth Mooney, while skipper Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Deepti Sharma.

By the time the weather decided to play spoilsport for a second day running, India were 276/5 with Deepti batting on 12 in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia, who was yet to get off the mark.