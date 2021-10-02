Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test Day 3, LIVE cricket Score: Deepti, Taniya guide visitors past 300

After 125 overs,India Women 317/5 ( Deepti Sharma 29 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 22)
Deepti tucks the ball behind square off the last ball of Sutherlands’ 17th over to collect a single and retain the strike. One from the over.
After 124 overs,India Women 316/5 ( Deepti Sharma 28 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 22)
Another over, another chance let go of by Lanning at slip. Deepti once again gets the outside edge, surprised by the extra bounce generated by Molineux, and gets another reprieve today. Just the from the over. Well-timed cut by Bhatia next ball, but Wareham pulls off a tidy bit of fielding at point to stop a boundary.
After 123 overs,India Women 315/5 ( Deepti Sharma 27 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 22)
Edged… and safe! Deepti nicks the ball towards the slips, where Lanning misses out on the chance after diving to her left, allowing the batter to grab a double. She keeps the scoreboard ticking with a single two balls later. Three from the over, with drinks being called on the field now.
After 122 overs,India Women 312/5 ( Deepti Sharma 24 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 22)
Another maiden for Molineux, who’s kept the batters in a tight leash in her spell so far. Pressure starting to build on the Indians now.
How close was that?
A whisker away from Sutherland's first Test wicket! 😬 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wBsdm6pumb— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2021
After 121overs,India Women 312/5 ( Deepti Sharma 24 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 22)
Bhatia gets a top-edge while attempting to pull a short ball from Sutherland in the second delivery, collecting a single. Deepti nearly plays on to her stumps two balls later, the ball narrowly missing the off pole.
After 120 overs,India Women 311/5 ( Deepti Sharma 24 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 21)
Another maiden added to Molineux’s bowling figures. Deepti, meanwhile, has faced 95 balls for her 24 so far, with Bhatia being the faster of the two with a strike rate of 37.
After 119 overs,India Women 311/5 ( Deepti Sharma 24 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 21)
First run collected off Sutherland’s bowling today as Deepti sets off for a single in the penultimate delivery after driving towards mid off.
After 118 overs,India Women 310/5 ( Deepti Sharma 23 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 21)
Bhatia looks to poke the ball around, but isn’t able to pick the gaps around the point-cover region. Maiden for Molineux. India can’t afford to go too slow right now with their chances of pulling off a victory shrinking with each passing over.
After 117 overs,India Women 310/5 ( Deepti Sharma 23 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 21)
Sutherland makes it back-to-back maidens to start off her spell on the third day, as Deepti remains defensive at the crease.
Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.
Day 2 report: Smriti Mandhana continued from where she left off on the opening day as she became the first Indian in seven years to score a Test century in women's cricket, before rain made its way back to the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast to wash out a majority of overs on the second day of the pink-ball Test between Australia and India.
Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80 overnight, brought up her maiden Test ton with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the afternoon session on the second day, taking 170 deliveries to get there.
The left-handed Indian opener had been on the offensive from the very start of her innings, and by the time she departed for 127 after having cracked 22 fours and a six, India were in a solid position looking at the possibility of posting a challenging first innings total in the range of 350-400.
Australia, however, did claw back after her departure. Punam Raut made headlines as she decided to walk on her own towards the Indian dugout after the umpire turned down Sophie Molineux' appeal for caught-behind. Perry got her first wicket of the multi-format series when Yastika Bhatia, batting at No 5, holed out to Beth Mooney, while skipper Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Deepti Sharma.
By the time the weather decided to play spoilsport for a second day running, India were 276/5 with Deepti batting on 12 in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia, who was yet to get off the mark.
