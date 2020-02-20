Australia Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUSW vs INDW Match Online
Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the opening game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 between Australia and India is concerned.
The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup begins this Friday with hosts Australia facing powerhouses India in the opening game of the tournament in Sydney.
Despite stuttering on a couple of occasions in the recent triangular T20 series featuring India and England, Australia enter the tournament as strong favourites to lift the title yet again, having handed arch-rivals England an eight-wicket hammering in the final of the previous edition hosted in the Caribbean.
Australia are the most successful team in women's cricket of all time, having won six ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups till date and are ahead in the Women's Ashes with six victories till date.
However, Harmanpreet Kaur's India represent a team that's vastly evolved over the previous decade into genuine world-beaters, with a string of successful results in recent times to boast of. The team came quite close to winning the tri-series earlier this month — suffering a collapse not very different from the one against England in the 2017 World Cup final.
Skipper Harmanpreet has already stated that the team will need all-round contributions, especially from youngsters such as Shafali Verma, and not just from one or two senior players if they are to end their T20 World Cup jinx — having reached the semis thrice, including in 2018, without progressing any further.
The match will kick off an event that will go on for more than two weeks, with the final slated to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March (Women's Day). The organisers are hoping to break the world record for the biggest attendance in a women's sporting event by surpassing the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final between USA and China that was watched by 90,185 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena in the United States.
Tickets for the opening game are also being sold like hot cakes and the Australia-India contest at the Sydney Showground Stadium is expected to be every bit as noisy as a packed house would entail. In case you can't make it to the venue for, here's everything you need to know about it's live coverage, both on television as well as on the internet:
When is the opening match of the 2020 T20 World Cup between Australia and India taking place?
The opening game of the T20 World Cup between Australia and India will be played on 21 February.
Where will the match take place?
The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 1.30 PM IST (7 pm local) with toss taking place at 1 pm PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia-India encounter?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports Hindi 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD in Hindi, as well as on Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 18:56:25 IST
