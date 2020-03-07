First Cricket
India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs AUSW Final Match Online

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 07, 2020 16:36:54 IST

With sights set on their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, India will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on four-time champions and hosts Australia in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Womens T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs AUSW Final Match Online

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy. AP

India announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with after a 17-run victory over defending champions and favourites Australia in the lung opener. The Women in Blue continued their fine run with wins over Bangladesh (by 18 runs), New Zealand (by 4 runs) and Sri Lanka (by seven wickets). The Women in Blue cemented a spot in the finale by virtue of topping their group’s points table as their last-four clash against England was washed out.

Four-time champions Australia, on the other hand, suffered their only loss against India. There was no looking back from then onwards and the hosts went on to defeat Sri Lanka (by five wickets), Bangladesh (by 86 runs), New Zealand (by four runs) and South Africa (by five runs by virtue of the D/L method).

Given India’s sensational unbeaten run and their win in the lung opener, Australia will have their task cut out and look to bring their A game as the Indians have looked a class apart in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia: 

When is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia? 

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played on 8 March, Sunday.

Where will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia be played? 

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played at the MCG, Melbourne.

What time does the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.comYou can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 16:36:54 IST

